David Sacks Exposes New York Times For Shielding Reid Hoffman In Epstein Files

Venture capitalist David Sacks has slammed The New York Times for its glaring failure to scrutinize Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn co-founder emerging as the top Silicon Valley figure in the explosive Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a scathing segment on the All-In Podcast, Sacks highlighted how the establishment media targets right-leaning tech moguls while giving a free pass to left-wing donors deeply entangled with Epstein.

“Brad, you speak about the corruption of power centers. I think a major one has to be The New York Times,” Sacks urged.

David Sacks Asks Why the New York Times is Protecting Reid Hoffman ?



“The number one person in the Epstein files from Silicon Valley which is Reid Hoffman … stayed at not just the island, but the townhouse and the New Mexico ranch.”



“The New York Times clearly has a list of… pic.twitter.com/NJzwdrcnbg — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 7, 2026

“The number-one person in the Epstein files from Silicon Valley which is Reid Hoffman mentioned 2,600 times had a multiyear relationship with Epstein and they call each other very good friends. They did deals together,” Sacks explained.

He continued, “Reid stayed at the trifecta which is not just the island but the townhouse and the New Mexico ranch. And if you’re gonna write about Mark Zuckerberg organize that famous dinner how can you not mention that as the root of Epstein’s involvement in Silicon Valley?”

“And yet Reid just gets a mentioned in one sentence of article along with several other people,” Sacks stressed.

He accused the Times of selective outrage, noting “It is crazy. I mean The New York Times clearly has a list people they consider approved targets. They are all right coded people like Elon or Peter Thiel.”

“And they become targets but the people who have donated hundreds millions dollars to the Democrat Party and have paid for dirty tricks against Trump, they basically are spared. Honestly this is just emblematic of the whole institutional rot in a distrust in the country right there,” Sacks explained.

“Part of the cabal, it’s part of the institutions that people are losing faith in, and you know Epstein was a scumbag and the fact of matter is we’re not seeing equal play on both sides,” Sacks further urged.

The remarks come amid fresh revelations from the Justice Department’s massive Epstein document dump, which includes emails showing Hoffman’s ongoing interactions with the convicted sex offender long after his 2008 plea deal.

Newly unsealed emails reveal Hoffman discussing visits to Epstein’s notorious private island, his New Mexico ranch, and his New York apartment. One 2015 message has Epstein boasting about a “wild dinner” with Hoffman, Mark Zuckerberg, and others.

?BREAKING: Newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails reveal LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman discussing visits to Epstein's private island, New Mexico ranch, and New York apartment.



"Reid will spend the night at 71st"



"Reid Hoffman will go to the ranch for the weekend"



"Jeffrey will… pic.twitter.com/eRGEecI2KG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2026

A 2012 email to Epstein referred to Reid Hoffman, who founded LinkedIn, as the “fatty at LinkedIn.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/cQ2LsVLmUS — AF Post (@AFpost) February 2, 2026

The Free Beacon detailed how Hoffman maintained the relationship years after claiming it ended, including Skype calls, sushi meetings, and phone dates—all while Epstein name-dropped tech elites to lure investments.

Democratic megadonor and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman issued a mea culpa late Tuesday, acknowledging that he met and interacted with Jeffrey Epstein long after he said his relationship with the disgraced pedophile stopped.



It came after a Free Beacon report spotlighted… pic.twitter.com/K5ysSuW04g — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 5, 2026

Hoffman denies any wrongdoing.

I only knew Jeffrey Epstein because of a fundraising relationship with MIT, which I very much regret. In 2019 I told Axios the last meeting I had with him was in 2015 but I was mistaken, as according to calendar entries I have become aware there were additional fundraising… — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) February 4, 2026

This selective media coverage underscores a broader pattern where globalist insiders and Democrat funders evade accountability, while critics of the establishment face relentless attacks.

This is how I knew so long ago that Reid Hoffman went to Epstein’s island.



Epstein used Reid being there to try to get me to go, not realizing that it would have the opposite effect ? pic.twitter.com/zrOIq4gWaR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2026

The following thread details the extent of the relationship between Epstein and Hoffman.

1/ Reid Hoffman introduced Jeffrey Epstein to Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk



In May 2014, Jeffrey Epstein emailed his assistant:



“Ask Reid Hoffman’s secretary for Thiel’s phone number as we were supposed to meet in New York on Monday.”



In July 2015, Hoffman… pic.twitter.com/kzKTeVW2VE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 30, 2026

As the Epstein saga unravels, it exposes how power protects its own, fueling public distrust in institutions that prioritize partisan loyalty over truth.

Our earlier report detailed House Oversight Chairman James Comer’s push to question Bill Gates on his Epstein ties, amid bipartisan demands for answers. This aligns with Sacks’ critique of uneven scrutiny on elite figures.

We also covered Hillary Clinton’s attempt to turn her deposition into a public spectacle, dodging private grilling.

A further chilling email we covered hinted at depopulation discussions between Epstein and Gates, interpreted by some as elite scheming.

And then there are the tunnels. What was going on with the tunnels?

