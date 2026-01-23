Davos Elites Scammed By Fake VIP Passes To Exclusive USA House Venue

The Trump administration's primary venue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, known as USA House, issued a pointed warning on its website Tuesday after reports surfaced that some high-profile attendees had been duped by scalpers peddling counterfeit VIP access packages, Fox Business reports.

Pedestrians walk past the USA House during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos on Monday. (Getty Images)

"Caveat billionaires," the notice began dryly, "It has been brought to our attention that again this year external parties are selling ‘VIP access to USA House’ and other Stromback Global venues in Davos.”

Organizers said that USA House and Stromback Global maintain no partnerships with third-party resellers and will deny entry to anyone holding such bogus credentials.

The statement added a touch of literary flair:

"The volume of inbound queries this year suggests that these fake VIP passes may be the fastest-selling fiction about Davos since Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain.”

The statement closed with sympathies for the victims of the apparent swindle.

USA House, a public-private initiative debuting this year to highlight American innovation on the global stage, centers its programming on the nation's 250th anniversary and themes of opportunity, collaboration, and democratic values.

Access to elite World Economic Forum badges can run into the tens of thousands of dollars - up to $35,000 for top-tier entry, according to prior reporting - plus substantial annual membership fees that reach into the seven figures for the most influential participants, according to Fox Business.