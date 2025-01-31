Trump Says DC Black Hawk "Was Flying Too High... By A Lot"

Update (0825ET) : President Trump has chimed in, confirming the altitude of the Black Hawk was too high...

Additionally, it appears the chopper had a few close-calls that night...

TRANSTERROR? Was the Blackhawk pilot actively trying to hit a passenger jet? Flight tracking seems to show that the pilot had three near misses before hitting the American Airlines jet. pic.twitter.com/vjWUqV7zPN — @amuse (@amuse) January 31, 2025

* * *

While there are countless facts still left to be uncovered and scrutinized, there's an early indication that the worst US air disaster since 9/11 may have resulted from a flight-path deviation by the Army helicopter that collided with a passenger jet landing at Washington's Reagan National Airport. Remarkably, it appears an identical disaster may have been narrowly avoided just one day earlier, when an airline pilot chose to abort landing after deeming another helicopter was dangerously close. Control-tower staffing is also emerging as a major concern -- including a decision to allow one controller to leave work early.

Exclusive dash-cam video obtained by The Washington Post shows a previously unseen angle of the moment a plane and helicopter collided over the Potomac River on Wednesday night. https://t.co/1VErSdPVDW pic.twitter.com/kTicwRejsz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 30, 2025

Based on a determination of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter's last location before colliding with American Airlines 5342 from Wichita, the Army chopper was flying above its authorized flight path, according to anonymous sources who spoke to the New York Times. The American CRJ300 stopped transmitting tracking data at 375 feet -- suggesting impact occurred far above the 200-foot ceiling imposed on helicopters in that area.

The wreckage of the Army UH-60 Black Hawk that collided with American Airlines Flight 5342 on Wednesday night, killing 67 (EPA)

The Black Hawk was reportedly under the command of a female pilot with more than 500 hours of flight time. The male instructor pilot had more than 1,000 hours, while the crew chief is also said to have logged hundreds of hours. Given the shorter duration of helicopter flights, those hours are substantial, according to Jonathan Koziol, a retired Army chopper pilot who's assigned to the Unified Command Post that's been organized to coordinate the post-disaster efforts at the airport.

The Army has not released the names of the crew members, but the names of the two males aboard the Black Hawk have emerged via other channels: Staff Sgt. Ryan O'Hara and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves. All were assigned to Bravo Company, 12th Combat Aviation Battalion, headquartered at nearby Fort Belvoir. While there are many social media posts purporting to identify the female pilot as a male-to-female trans National Guard member who on Tuesday publicized his transition, ZeroHedge cannot find authoritative confirmation of those claims as this article is being written. On Monday, President Trump issued an executive order barring transgender people from openly serving in the military.

An American Airlines flight departs Reagan National as salvage operations take place near the runway (Maansi Srivastava/ New York Times)

The Army says the crew was conducting a routine nighttime qualification flight, with the focus on safely navigating helicopter routes in and around Washington. However, more specifically, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the crew was training for a "continuity of government mission." That's the name given for a response to an attack on the capital, or a major disaster that hits the city. In such an event, helicopters would be used to evacuate senior federal officials. The crashed helicopter was a standard UH-60; the battalion also flies the VH-60M variant: Distinguished by its gold top, it's used for VIP transport.

"Gold-topped" VH-60M versions of the Black Hawk are used to transport high-ranking military and defense officials around Washington

Every day, more than a hundred helicopters buzz around Reagan National's flight paths. Roughly 24 hours before Wednesday's catastrophe, one of those helicopters alarmed the pilot of another commercial flight to the extent she aborted landing and went around. There are no reports on the type of helicopter.

A female voice in the cockpit of Republic Airways Flight 4514 informed the tower of the problem at roughly 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to the audio recording of air traffic control traffic. The plane took a sharp turn to the west, made a loop to try to make a second approach, and safely landed at 8:16 p.m., flight tracking records indicate. -- Washington Post

Reagan runway chaos: AA jet avoids chopper CATASTROPHE — one day BEFORE ‘Black Hawk’ smash



Flight AA4514 was forced to abort its landing and circle back after a rogue helicopter crossed its path—an alarming incident now under investigation.



What is going on? pic.twitter.com/yoixbX945A — RT (@RT_com) January 31, 2025

Meanwhile, concerning details have also emerged about the workloads assigned to the Reagan National air traffic controllers at the time of Wednesday night's crash that killed all 67 aboard the two aircraft. Staffing was "not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic," according to a preliminary FAA document reviewed by the New York Times.

Under normal staffing, one air traffic controller is responsible for helicopter traffic, while another guides landing and departing planes. However, on Wednesday night, one man was juggling both responsibilities. According to the Times, that's because a supervisor allowed a different air traffic controller to leave before that individual's shift had ended. There are several other factors that could have contributed to the accident. Among them:

It's not clear if the Black Hawk pilot was using night vision goggles , which can limit peripheral vision and depth perception, while also being problematic in an urban environment with its abundant lights.

Given the angles of the two flight paths, city lights may have camouflaged the lights of the American Airlines jet . "Going beak-to-beak at night, the lights of the [jet] tend to blend in with the city lights behind [it]," notes aviation YouTuber "blancolirio" in a detailed analysis of Wednesday's scenario. "Another problem when you're going head to head with each other is -- if there's no lateral movement in the windscreen -- that light [of the other aircraft] is very hard to detect."

Potential miscommunication: While the tower asked the Black Hawk ("PAT25") if it had the American Airlines "CRJ" (Canadair Regional Jet) in sight, some are speculating the Army pilots thought the controller was referring to a jet that was taking off to their right, rather than the doomed jet that was landing from their left. Others think they may have been looking at another jet on approach -- behind American 5342.