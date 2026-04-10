D.C. Economy "Under Strain," Faces Biggest Spending Cuts Since Great Recession

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its state-level real gross domestic product data on Thursday, revealing a sharply uneven economic landscape in the fourth quarter of 2025, with boom times in North Dakota contrasting with a sharp slowdown spreading across the Mid-Atlantic, especially in Washington, D.C.

"From a regional perspective, real GDP increased in 35 states in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the percent change at an annual rate ranging from 3.8 percent in North Dakota to –8.3 percent in the District of Columbia and remaining unchanged in Indiana and Maine," BEA wrote in the report.

The fourth quarter coincided with a 43-day government shutdown from Oct. 1 through Nov. 12, a disruption that likely had an outsized effect on the Washington, D.C. economy given the metro area's heavy reliance on federal workers, procurement, contracting activity, and the broader consumer spending tied to government.

But let's not forget that the D.C. economy is already dealing with a spending slowdown linked to the Trump administration's move to clean up waste, fraud, and abuse. To this day, DOGE units are still operating in agencies and trimming the DEI fat.

Yesim Sayin, executive director of the think tank D.C. Policy Center, was quoted by the Washington Post late in 2025 as warning about recession risks in the D.C. economy.

"Death by a thousand cuts," Sayin told WaPo. She said the significance of 2025 lies less in any single data point and more in the earthquake it has delivered to the very bedrock of the city's long-term outlook.

"This isn't just a blip," Sayin said. "What this year has done is change the trajectory of the District's economy."

According to the Cato Institute, the 2025 federal workforce reduction was the largest peacetime reduction ever. That drop was 9% of the total workforce.

D.C. Policy Center's latest report warns that D.C. has entered a slower-growth era and can no longer rely on population gains, employment growth, and rising revenues to offset inefficiencies and soaring costs.

The think tank warned:

The city’s current fiscal framework was built during a period of steady growth, when rising population, expanding employment, and increasing property values supported reliable revenue gains. That environment has weakened but spending commitments have not adjusted at the same pace. Recent budgets reflect this tension clearly. In this fiscal year (FY 2026), roughly 10 percent of approved general fund spending—about $1.4 billion—is being financed with past savings rather than with recurring revenues. At the same time, the adopted financial plan assumes a reduction of $839 million in FY 2027 spending, a cut of more than six percent. [4] The District has not faced adjustments of this scale since the Great Recession. This is a system under strain. Growth has not returned, as hoped, to ease these pressures, and as revenues flatten in real terms, the city faces increasingly constrained choices.

For years, the Mid-Atlantic economy rode a wave of federal spending that poured into local economies from Northern Virginia to Washington, D.C., to Baltimore, Maryland, and into Delaware, helping sustain an unbalanced economy heavily tilted toward government.

Now, as growth slows and residents and businesses leave, the region's political elites - ruled by Democratic Party queens and kings in their 'DEI Kingdoms' - are facing hard realities: higher taxes will only trigger a greater exodus and spark even more backlash from both sides of the political aisle.

The road to political change in the Mid-Atlantic was accelerated by the Trump administration's DOGE, which sought to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse across many agencies, including USAID.

We'll leave you with a message from Dean Woodley Ball, Senior Fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation, a Policy Fellow at Fathom, and Visiting Fellow at Heritage Foundation...

My plan is to leave DC for Virginia before the next mayor is sworn in, or shortly after at the very least.



DC is incredibly vulnerable. It has the following major defects:



1. An incompetent and corrupt government that does not provide basic services effectively



2. A… https://t.co/n3gXenwrZX — Dean W. Ball (@deanwball) April 10, 2026

"My plan is to leave DC for Virginia before the next mayor is sworn in, or shortly after at the very least."