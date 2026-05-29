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DC Great Again: Historic Columbus Circle Fountain Flows For First Time In Years

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Trump administration continues to deliver tangible results in Washington, D.C.

Columbus Circle at Union Station is now clean, safe, and beautiful again, with its historic fountain restored and water flowing for the first time in years.

The ribbon was officially cut Thursday, and fencing around the circle comes down tomorrow, reopening the space to the public as a polished front door to the capital.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum celebrated the moment, posting side-by-side images.

Before-and-after footage highlights the stark turnaround. Under the prior administration, the area sat neglected and rundown. Now it gleams with restored brick walkways and a working fountain.

This restoration is part of a broader National Park Service initiative that has already brought more than 20 D.C. fountains back to life using upgraded materials, many looking better than when originally built.

The Columbus Circle project, part of a larger $54 million effort targeting seven major fountains, aligns directly with President Trump's executive order to make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful ahead of America's 250th anniversary.

The transformation echoes what Americans saw just weeks ago at Meridian Hill Park, where a long-dry cascading fountain now flows powerfully and families - including blue-haired liberals - have returned to enjoy the clean, safe space.

President Trump is also personally overseeing the overhaul of the granddaddy of them all: the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The 2,500-foot-long landmark, plagued by leaks, grime, and decay since its construction in 1922, is being thoroughly cleaned, repaired, and resurfaced.

Trump shared a striking rendering of how the pool will glow in deep American flag blue as work advances.

The contrast could not be clearer. For years, Democrat-led neglect turned key public spaces into eyesores overrun by encampments, trash, and graffiti. Now, under Trump, beauty, order, and civic pride are returning. Crime is dropping. Encampments are clearing. Families are reclaiming their city.

Decline was a choice. Action, strength, and American pride are the alternative - and the results are already visible on the streets of the nation's capital.

As more landmarks come back online, the message is unmistakable: America is being made beautiful again, one restored fountain at a time.

Meanwhile, leftists are losing it over this image of work being done at the White House, along with a temporary structure being built for the forthcoming UFC event as part of the 250th celebrations.

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