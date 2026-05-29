DC Great Again: Historic Columbus Circle Fountain Flows For First Time In Years

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Trump administration continues to deliver tangible results in Washington, D.C.

Columbus Circle at Union Station is now clean, safe, and beautiful again, with its historic fountain restored and water flowing for the first time in years.

The ribbon was officially cut Thursday, and fencing around the circle comes down tomorrow, reopening the space to the public as a polished front door to the capital.

Columbus Circle at Union Station in D.C. is CLEAN & SAFE again!



THANK YOU @POTUS & @SecretaryBurgum! pic.twitter.com/DunGCzcjBg - Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 28, 2026

The ribbon has been cut. Columbus Circle at Union Station is officially restored. The fencing around the circle will come down tomorrow, making it officially back open to the public. pic.twitter.com/BRqkL55eLJ - Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) May 28, 2026

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum celebrated the moment, posting side-by-side images.

Columbus Circle is a historic front door to Washington, D.C. and thanks to @POTUS, today it is once again ready to welcome the public! pic.twitter.com/nXetZR572W - Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) May 28, 2026

Before-and-after footage highlights the stark turnaround. Under the prior administration, the area sat neglected and rundown. Now it gleams with restored brick walkways and a working fountain.

Columbus Circle during Biden vs. Trump.



Decline is a choice. https://t.co/ZzCW4ijWvv pic.twitter.com/yE7iawFlCx - Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 28, 2026

Weekly reminder: Decline is a choice. pic.twitter.com/LeFsjFqg3R - The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2026

DC before vs after Trump's restorations pic.twitter.com/j8CgBWi3Tx - End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2026

Donald Trump and Doug Burgum are on a generational run. My gosh. pic.twitter.com/8rIB6qeDdc - johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 28, 2026

Never in my 13 years living in DC have I seen this fountain on.



Honestly, I don't think many Washingtonians thought it would ever come back, especially after last year's protests.



It's more beautiful than I expected. pic.twitter.com/V4wmQk23t3 pic.twitter.com/vE31yrRUD5 - Ken Farnaso (@KLF) May 28, 2026

This restoration is part of a broader National Park Service initiative that has already brought more than 20 D.C. fountains back to life using upgraded materials, many looking better than when originally built.

People outside of DC don't realize what a transformation this is. Union Station used to be packed with drugged out zombies shambling around screaming at passersby, and barefoot, piss-soaked homeless people passed out on the floor. Columbus Circle right outside used to be a gross... https://t.co/THnYayRwVb pic.twitter.com/QtDKrsiKoF - Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) May 28, 2026

The Columbus Circle project, part of a larger $54 million effort targeting seven major fountains, aligns directly with President Trump's executive order to make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful ahead of America's 250th anniversary.

The transformation echoes what Americans saw just weeks ago at Meridian Hill Park, where a long-dry cascading fountain now flows powerfully and families - including blue-haired liberals - have returned to enjoy the clean, safe space.

President Trump is also personally overseeing the overhaul of the granddaddy of them all: the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The 2,500-foot-long landmark, plagued by leaks, grime, and decay since its construction in 1922, is being thoroughly cleaned, repaired, and resurfaced.

Trump shared a striking rendering of how the pool will glow in deep American flag blue as work advances.

President Trump just shared this stunning image on Truth Social:



The Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool glowing in deep American flag blue.



Trump is having the Reflecting Pool thoroughly cleaned, repaired, and restored so it will once again be a true thing of beauty - ... pic.twitter.com/5H2hj9Yjwd - Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 28, 2026

The contrast could not be clearer. For years, Democrat-led neglect turned key public spaces into eyesores overrun by encampments, trash, and graffiti. Now, under Trump, beauty, order, and civic pride are returning. Crime is dropping. Encampments are clearing. Families are reclaiming their city.

Decline was a choice. Action, strength, and American pride are the alternative - and the results are already visible on the streets of the nation's capital.

As more landmarks come back online, the message is unmistakable: America is being made beautiful again, one restored fountain at a time.

Meanwhile, leftists are losing it over this image of work being done at the White House, along with a temporary structure being built for the forthcoming UFC event as part of the 250th celebrations.