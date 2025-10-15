DC Judge Lets 'Big Balls' Attackers Walk Free

A Washington DC judge, Kendra Biggs, has let two teens who attacked former DOGE staffer 'big balls' walk free on probation, avoiding jail time because the judge feels her job is to 'rehabilitate' and not punish.

Edward 'Big Balls' Coristine

The decision drew sharp criticism from President Trump, who said Wednesday afternoon; "That's terrible," adding "the judge should be ashamed."

The defendants, both 15-years-old, pleaded guilty to various charges related to the attack on the 19-year-old Musk protégé, Edward Coristine.

BREAKING - DC Judge Kendra Briggs has allowed the two “teens” who jumped Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine to avoid jail and sentenced them to simple probation, stating her job is to “rehabilitate,” not punish. pic.twitter.com/7LRv7fVbQP — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 15, 2025

The male pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and simple assault - and felony assault and a robbery at a nearby gas station in a separate incident. The female attacker pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of simple assault for pepper-spraying someone in the separate gas station incident - for which prosecutors agreed to drop the assault charge from the 'big balls' incident.

Via WaPo

US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro said the decision to sentence the pair to probation was "shocking."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lamented on "The Charlie Kirk Show," "One of the big issues in D.C. is these juveniles, they just get a slap on the wrist," adding "This administration has a completely different philosophy. We need law and order."

The two teens were part of a group wreaking havoc along a busy nightlife corridor in D.C. about a mile from the White House in the early hours of Aug. 3. No other juveniles have been charged. -WaPo

"The two of you were together with a larger group of younger people who decided to basically terrorize U Street," Biggs told the teens during a hearing at DC Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

The night of the incident, the two teens approached Big Balls and another person on Swann Street in Northwest Washington in the predawn darkness.

"Let me get your car! Let me get your car," said the teens. While Coristine's friend was able to jump in the car and lock the doors, the teens beat the shit out of Big Balls.

In a Wednesday night post on X, Coristine posted "This senseless crime must be stopped," adding that many of the people involved in the attack remain on the streets, unprosecuted.

"That night could’ve gone far differently. Think of your daughters and mothers," he wrote. "The same group attacked people before and after us, breaking ribs and stomping heads."

The teens must perform 90 hours of community service, stay away from each other, and stay out of cars unless they have the owner's permission.

Lol. LMAO even.

