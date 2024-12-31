DC Scrambles To Remove 'City Ads' Calling Trump Supporters 'Trash'

Washington D.C. is scrambling to remove several advertisements which refer to Trump supporters as "trash."

The ad, which features a depiction of a MAGA hat wearer holding a 'project 2025' book and a caption that reads: "Keep DC trash free," has sparked significant backlash and prompted quick action from city officials.

This is Washington, D.C., where posters calling President Trump and MAGA supporters "trash" are plastered across the district — with the D.C. government's logo at the bottom.@MayorBowser denies involvement, but you have to wonder... pic.twitter.com/WugDbSUbNd — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 29, 2024

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) was quick to distance itself from the contentious ad. "This image was not created, funded, or authorized by the DC government, and our teams are currently working to remove them," DDOT DC stated on X in response to a post by Caleb Morell, a pastor at Capitol Hill Baptist Church who first spotted the ad.

The ad also incorrectly displayed logos for the District of Columbia Department of Public Works and the Mayor’s Office of the Clean City program, misleading viewers about its origins. The city has denied any involvement, emphasizing that the installation of the ad was unauthorized. "If you see additional images like this, we encourage you to report them to 311," the DDOT added.

The origin of the ad remains a mystery, marking yet another instance in a series of dubious political ads that have appeared across U.S. cities. Similar incidents have been reported previously, such as an artist admitting to creating misleading artwork that depicted the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

This incident comes amidst heightened political tensions in the U.S., notably reflected in President Biden's controversial remarks during the 2024 election campaign. In a webcast with Voto Latino, Biden responded to a comedian's joke about US territory by saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it’s un-American.” The White House later clarified that Biden was condemning the comedian's hateful rhetoric, not Trump supporters broadly.

Here’s the Democrats CLINTON “DEPLORABLE” PART 2



President Biden said out loud what all radical Dems are saying behind closed doors.



“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” said Biden about Trump supporters (By the way, that’s more than half our nation.)… pic.twitter.com/nF43yd1v3o — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 30, 2024

Too late, jackass.