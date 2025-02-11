DC Swamp Uniparty "Unmasked" As These Seven NGOs

X user DataRepublican claims to have identified seven NGOs, partially funded by American taxpayers, that appear to be key players within the so-called Deep State Uniparty. According to their analysis, these organizations have shaped public discourse over the past decade through radical propaganda, portraying Donald Trump as a "threat to democracy," but in actuality, it's not democracy itself but rather the challenge that Trump and the MAGA movement pose to their political regime.

Here is more color on DataRepublican's report titled THE UNIPARTY UNMASKED – They Believe They Are "Democracy":

The seven NGOs in the chart below, in my view, represent the Uniparty. Each of these organizations receives substantial financial support from USAID or the Department of State. Around 2019, the phrase "democracy in danger" began to dominate public discourse, amplified by the media. This was odd—after all, the U.S. is a democracy (or more precisely, a constitutional republic). But as I traced the influence of these NGOs, a pattern emerged: they are controlled by establishment politicians, they play a major role in shaping political narratives worldwide, and their core mission is always framed as "protecting democracy." Originally, these NGOs were created to support U.S. democratic efforts abroad—many of them emerging during the Cold War to combat the spread of communism. But with the fall of the Soviet Union, their original purpose faded. Instead of dissolving, they redefined their mission. Now, they have positioned themselves as the guardians of democracy itself. This shift explains why Trump's re-election was framed as a "threat to democracy." To these NGOs, "democracy" means themselves. Their survival depends on maintaining that role, and any challenge to their authority is perceived as a direct attack on democracy itself.

"Note what they all have in common? They are all dedicated to advocating democracy. And they have redefined "democracy" to mean themselves," DataRepublican said.

If the Uniparty has redefined "democracy" to represent itself, then it's no surprise that it has spent the past decade waging an informational war against Trump. Across corporate media, the Uniparty unleashed the cannons of propaganda and relentlessly labeled him—and his MAGA supporters—as a "threat to democracy."

DataRepublican breaks down each of the seven NGOs… They all have one thing in common.

DataRepublican then summarized the entire thread (which can be viewed here via Thread Reader):

After thinking it over last night, here's how I would summarize it: These seven NGOs (eight if you count the off-the-chart Solidarity Center) together function as an "off-the-books" shadow U.S. government. The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) was created to unify the U.S. against communism. Its four core organizations reflect a neat ideological symmetry of America's two-party system: CIPE pushes free-market policies, Solidarity Center represents labor and unions.

IRI serves Republican interests, and NDI aligns with the Democrats. CEPPS is another umbrella group that includes IRI and NDI but also brings in IFES under the guise of fortifying election integrity. And to make sure the narrative sticks, Internews Network spreads these viewpoints through global media. Most of these NGOs were born during the Reagan years. While not all USAID and State Department funding flows through them, they control the purse strings for much of America's global financial influence. DEI initiatives created a system of unaccountability and dependency, which ended up injecting more money into them and further entrenches their power. They see any challenge to their authority as a threat to democracy itself. But their greatest enemy is still the same one they've had since the Cold War—Russia. They've never lost the "Cold War" boomer mindset. In their minds, they're the superheroes keeping America from crumbling. And that entitles them to their travel perks, cushy post-election gigs, and all the other benefits that come with running an unacknowledged empire.

In recent weeks, Trump sent Elon Musk's DOGE into federal agencies as a wrecking ball to the Uniparty, halting their grift and use of NGOs to siphon taxpayer funds in an unlimited slush fund via USAID.

The Uniparty's next propaganda blitz has already appeared in the news headlines, indicating Trump and Musk are setting off a "constitutional crisis."

The problem this time is that the Uniparty's media reach and propaganda efforts have been neutered, with Musk now controlling X and trust in mainstream media at record lows. As the Uniparty grows more panicked, the Deep State will likely become even more desperate.

Hence this:

Tonight, Democrats openly called for:

All against 'Nazi' @elonmusk and 'dictator' Donald Trump.

pic.twitter.com/Mxge0TZiC0 — William Watson (@NY_PatriotVoice) February 4, 2025

Tennessee preacher Dr. Steve Caudle appears to call for violence against Elon Musk while spreading a rabid form of misinformation about DOGE:



“Sometimes the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight."



Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/5KK3K2yHkN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 10, 2025

'BRING YOUR A--!': Democrats lash out at @elonmusk and DOGE as millions spent on "woke" programs are slashed from the federal budget. Liberal lawmakers threatened "to see" the billionaire "in the streets" as they vowed to "fight back." pic.twitter.com/FRnAS13oa3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2025

Marching orders were given.