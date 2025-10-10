Deadly Blast At Tennessee Military Explosives Plant Leaves 19 Unaccounted For, Rattles Homes Miles Away

At least 19 people are unaccounted for (probably dead) after a massive explosion at a Tennessee explosives plant on Friday, while secondary blasts forced rescuers to keep their distance.

Photo by: WTVF

The blast took place at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort - approximately 60 miles southwest of Nashville. The company specializes in the development, manufacture, handling and storage of explosives and other products for military, aerospace, and commercial demolition markets.

According to WKOW, the blast occurred during a regular shift change, so there may have been more people coming and going.

On Friday, October 10, an explosion was reported at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer in Hickman County.



The explosion took place at the Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area. pic.twitter.com/B7MA2VJgyR — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) October 10, 2025

"We do have several people at this time unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation," said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, adding "We do have some that are deceased."

Video from the scene shows flames and heavy smoke rising from a debris field, while residents from miles away reported feeling the explosion.

Residents in Lobelville, a 20-minute drive from the scene, said they felt their homes shake and some people captured the loud boom of the explosion on their home cameras. -WaPo

"I thought the house had collapsed with me inside of it," said resident Gentry Stover, adding "I live very close to Accurate and I realized about 30 seconds after I woke up that it had to have been that."

Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart told the Washington Post that emergency crews were initially unable to enter what was left of the plant due to continuing detonations.