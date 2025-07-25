Authored by Cynical Publius via American Greatness,

Dear Democrats:

Hey.

How have you been? It’s been a while. The kids doing okay? Still trying to choose their genders? How did those investments in Solyndra work out?

Listen, we know it’s been a rough 25 years. It feels like ever since that hanging chad election in 2000, we have been at each other’s throats. That Bush/Gore controversy seemed to push us both into our worst selves, and too much of what we each have come to believe this past quarter of a century has been grounded in rumor, innuendo, and straight-out media hype. We mostly blame you for this, as you control most of the media, and a one-sided media that makes money by fabricating controversy can lead the best of us down insane ratholes of disinformation: 9/11 Truthers, that Mossad agent behind that tree in your backyard, and worst of all, “Trump/Russia Collusion” (we’ll get to that).

But we have our fair share too—Birthers, Big Mikers, and the QAnon nutters, just to name a few. We can be just as crazy as you are sometimes.

What has made it worse is that a lot of us on both sides only engage with media and commentators who tell us exactly what we want to hear. You have MSNBC. We have Fox. You have Keith Olbermann. We have Alex Jones.

We get it. We really do. Who knows what to believe in a world of wholly contrary narratives where clicks mean dollars?

It is such a shame that our national dialogue has become so deeply polarized. Remember when Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill would tell jokes over more than a few glasses of scotch whisky after sparring all day over politics? We were better then, and it would be great if we could get back there somehow.

Which is why we are taking the time to write you this letter. We’re asking you to trust us, just for a bit. We’re about to tell you some cold, hard facts that speak to whether or not our nation can survive. Please just listen with an open mind. Don’t trust what CNN, Rachel Maddow, or The New Yorker have to say on what we are about to tell you, and if you doubt what we say, please go verify it yourself using primary sources. It’s just that important.

Do we have an accord?

Okay, now buckle up, Buttercups. What you are about to read is 100%, verifiably true, and we guarantee it will rock your world:

In the 2016 presidential election, the Hillary Clinton campaign fabricated out of whole cloth a fictional “dossier” alleging that Donald Trump was an agent of the Russian Federation, complete with allegations that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed in Moscow because Barack Obama had allegedly once slept there. The Clinton campaign then shared this “dossier” with intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the friendly Obama Administration (as well as with oh-so-willing media outlets), and Obama’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies officially treated that dossier as reliable intelligence even though in the classified bowels of those agencies the dossier was known to be a fabrication. This wholly fabricated “dossier” was then used as a legal basis for surveillance and wiretaps on members of the Trump Team before and after the 2016 election. After the election was over and Trump had won, the intelligence community determined that there was no material Russian interference in the election. Barack Obama directed them to reverse that finding, and the original findings of no Russian involvement were again buried in the classified basements of Langley, Virginia. (By the way, among the accurate reports that were hidden was one that stated that Russian intelligence assessed that Hillary Clinton was physically ill, mentally unstable, and was taking “heavy tranquilizers.” Funny how that never got out until now, isn’t it? If the Russians really wanted Trump and not Hillary, it seems we would have heard about this back in 2016.) This new, false set of contrived intelligence findings, coupled with the ongoing concerns regarding the dossier, became the basis for a concerted effort by the Obama Administration to prevent Donald Trump from ever taking office, even though the American people had just elected him. The ongoing Potemkin Villages of the dossier and the fake Russian interference findings ultimately resulted in an Intelligence Community Assessment (“ICA”) saying Russia interfered in the election to help Donald Trump. That ICA and the prior intelligence findings (but not the truthful ones) became the bases for numerous unlawful warrants on the Trump team, grotesque abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, and the creation of interview traps where members of Trump’s inner circle might inadvertently incriminate themselves by making a potentially false statement to the FBI. Worst of all, the miasma of fraudulent intelligence reports and their constant leakage to compliant left-wing media sources successfully made much of the public perceive the entire Trump team as a criminal enterprise and not a validly elected presidential administration. With the Obama plan unable to prevent Trump from taking office, Obama’s Deep State loyalists who remained in the new Trump Administration did their very best to work towards removing Trump via scandal, with James Comey being the chief bagman via the bogus dossier and his deliberate attempts to trap President Trump in some form of actual malfeasance (all the while withholding from Trump the truth about Russian non-interference and the illicit provenance of the “dossier”). While everything described above was happening, it was all being leaked to the media by Obama insiders, loyalists, and operatives in an effort to discredit and cripple the Trump Administration. Often, bogus information would be fed to a media source, the source would report it, and then the fact that the media reported the bogus information was used by Democrat operatives as a basis for legitimizing it, i.e., “the wrap-up smear.” All of the above became such a burden on the new Trump Administration that a special counsel, Robert Mueller, was appointed to cut through to the truth. Unfortunately, Mueller was relying on the same fake dossier and bogus intelligence reports, so bogus data led to a bogus investigation that served no other purpose than to cripple the Trump Administration’s ability to govern for two years. In a comic way that can best be described as Kafkaesque, Mueller even indicted and convicted Trump’s political ally Roger Stone for “obstructing justice,” when in reality he was simply refusing to cooperate with a wholly illicit investigation built exclusively on outright lies—some “justice!” To summarize points #1 through #8 above, the Obama/Hillary plan had three steps: (i) spread Russia lies so Trump loses the election; (ii) if Trump wins the election, spread Russia lies so he is never inaugurated; and (iii) if he is inaugurated, spread Russia lies to cripple his ability to govern. After Trump lost in 2020 and he started indicating that he would run again, the Obama team, now with Joe Biden installed in the White House as a puppet, knew they could not let him win, as he would unravel what they had done, make it public, and potentially cause many of them to end up in prison. Thus, they coordinated lawfare attacks on Trump across the nation using Democrat operatives, thinking that Trump would end up in prison or his reputation would be in such tatters that he could never be elected. That backfired, bigly. The American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America on November 5, 2024. Beginning on July 18, 2025, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a treasure trove of heretofore hidden, classified information, which, alongside already-public information about the fake dossier, shows conclusively that everything we say above is 100%, inarguably, reliably, factually, and objectively accurate.

We repeat, everything written above is VERIFIABLY, OBJECTIVELY TRUE. Don’t believe us? Go do your own research with an unbiased eye. We know you will eventually agree.

We know you love to say how much you “love democracy.”

Do you? Do you REALLY “love democracy?”

Because what is described above is the most extreme and outrageous attack on democracy in U.S. history.

Look, we know this is hard for you. Obama was “The Lightworker.” He brought the hope and change you craved. You were reliably informed that Trump was an evil man bent on destroying America—a criminal, a ruthless traitor determined to sell the USA down the river to Russia. You believed it all—but it was all lies.

We are sorry to have to be the ones to tell you, but in reality, Obama was the architect of the worst political scandal in U.S. history, a seditious conspiracy ruthlessly designed to overturn the lawful choice of the American electorate and treat the Constitution like so much toilet parchment. And Trump? He was the same bombastic entrepreneur turned entertainer turned politician that he always had been. Loud? Brash? Yes. But never a traitor. In the modern-day version of Orwell’s “1984” that Obama and his diabolical minions had spun, Trump became Emmanuel Goldstein: a fabricated enemy to be hated based solely on lies.

Once again, we know this is hard for you. But you cannot ignore this. While we want Obama and his traitorous entourage to see real justice, we know you, good people in the rank-and-fil,e were simply duped by your good intentions and a complicit media who desperately did not want you to know the truth.

Please consider this letter a peace offering. If you are willing to acknowledge what transpired and offer an apology to us for so eagerly believing the lies and ignoring the true conspiracy against American democracy, we might be able to begin trusting each other again, just a teeny bit.

Please consider our offer. We are all Americans, after all.

Sincerely,

MAGA America