Dear New Yorkers: Consider Moving To Dallas, TX

Authored by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson via RealClearPolitics,

The rise of socialist New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has highlighted a fundamental truth that I learned as a former Democratic elected official: the Democratic Party never learns.

Sure, Democrats occasionally pay lip service to law and order and economic opportunity. But before I announced two years ago that I was officially renouncing my Democratic ties and becoming the only Republican mayor to lead a top 10 American city, I saw over and over again that when given the choice between effective, common-sense growth-focused governance or the fever dreams of radicals – high taxes, burdensome regulations, and hostility toward law enforcement – the Democratic Party will consistently run to the left and jump off the deep end.

In the end, Democrats are content to make cities unaffordable, unlivable, and untenable for businesses – driving out the very people who make cities vibrant. America’s cities deserve better leadership that is grounded in public safety, fiscal responsibility, and a respect for their taxpayers.

New York’s Democratic primary could have been about who represents these fundamental values, and about who could bring competence to city leadership. Instead, Mamdani’s nomination sends a clear message about where the modern Democratic Party intends to take our nation’s largest city. The entrepreneurial spirit, hardworking families, and vibrant communities that made New York great are now cast as the villains in a never-ending story of victimhood.

Just take a look at some of Mamdani’s radical comments and ridiculous policy proposals. Mamdani has publicly called on “defunding” and “dismantling” the police on numerous occasions. He wants to increase New York’s already high taxes to the point where it will drive more businesses and job creators out. He even wants to harken back to the days of the Soviet Union and establish government-owned grocery stores.

Should he be elected the next mayor, Mamdani would move New York toward failed socialist policies under which the government dictates outcomes rather than creating an environment that allows people and businesses to thrive. It’s a vision of a city government you would expect from undergraduate freshmen, not from supposedly serious adults. It’s insanity.

That’s why I recently invited New Yorkers who are concerned about this trajectory to consider Dallas. My invitation wasn’t a stunt. We’ve declared ourselves as America’s first “Sanctuary City from Socialism” for a reason, and we’re ready to welcome anyone who wants to be a part of it.

Since I’ve been in office, we’ve lowered property tax rates by record amounts and embraced a “Build Baby Build” approach when it comes to housing. We’re empowering the private sector by slashing regulations to meet the demand for housing, reducing the median time to issue a residential building permit from 68 days to just eight days.

We also prioritize public safety. We don’t demonize law enforcement. We fund them, we thank them, and we stand with them. As a result, Dallas has now experienced a remarkable four straight years of violent crime reduction.

We also understand that thriving businesses create jobs and generate tax revenue that allows us to invest in public safety, infrastructure, world-class parks, and essential services. In Dallas, we embrace innovation, entrepreneurship, and the free market as forces for good.

It’s no coincidence that Dallas has become the top destination for corporate headquarters relocations and is emerging as America’s new financial capital. We don’t just talk about opportunity, we build it. Whether it’s Goldman Sachs investing half a billion dollars for a landmark campus for 5,000 professionals or the Texas Stock Exchange getting ready to launch in 2026, Dallas is leading a new era of competition and innovation in American finance.

Business leaders across the country are watching, and they’re telling me the same thing: If New York chooses this unadulterated socialism, they’re ready to bring their jobs, their talent, and their investment to Dallas.

I get it: Leaving a place you love isn’t an easy decision. However, I also know that a city with leadership that refuses to embrace a focus on the basics – such as keeping people safe, keeping taxes reasonable, and keeping the government focused on results – makes it harder for families and companies to stay.

If you’re a New Yorker who feels like your city is slipping away from the values that once made it great, know that you’re not alone, and you have options – a concept you won’t find in your new government-owned grocery store.