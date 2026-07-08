Dear Trump: Time To Flood America's Weigh Stations With ICE And CBP Agents

Submitted by American Truckers United,

We, the truckers who keep America moving, have had enough.

An analysis of crash data and English proficiency violations reveals that drivers from just a handful of states are largely responsible for the epidemic of illegal alien truck and bus drivers terrorizing our highways. These preventable tragedies must end now.

We are formally calling on President Donald J. Trump to immediately deploy ICE and CBP officers to commercial weigh stations across the entire country. No more half-measures. No more looking the other way. American families deserve safe roads.

The Deadly Data Doesn't Lie

Our review of crash statistics shows that alleged illegal alien truck drivers operating under USDOT numbers domiciled out of California, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York are responsible for over 29 fatalities nationwide.

Trooper Michael Pahira's death was 100% preventable.



A Pennsylvania State Trooper — a 20-year veteran — was struck and killed on I-81 while conducting a routine commercial vehicle inspection. The driver? Michael Bon, a Haitian illegal alien who entered under Biden parole, had… pic.twitter.com/XFHWnRl5c1 — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) July 7, 2026

11 people killed by truck drivers operating out of the state of California

6 people killed by truck drivers operating out of the state of Illinois

6 people killed by bus drivers operating out of the state of New York

3 people killed by truck drivers operating out of the state of Ohio

Four people lost their lives at the hands of foreign truck drivers in just the past two weeks.



The loss of these four lives was entirely preventable.



If you are in our country illegally or can’t speak and understand English, you have no business operating an 80K-pound… https://t.co/VaK7dI03TD — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) July 8, 2026

These numbers represent real Americans — mothers, fathers, children, and law enforcement officers — whose lives were cut short or forever altered.

We think of little Dalilah Coleman, critically injured as a 5-year-old when an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler slammed into her family’s vehicle in California. We think of Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Pahira Jr., killed in the line of duty on I-81 by another illegal alien truck driver with a Massachusetts-issued CDL. These are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a broken system.

English Proficiency Violations Expose the Scale of the Problem

Since President Trump’s executive order on immigration enforcement went into effect, 22,910 out-of-service orders have been issued for English proficiency violations and related issues. The distribution tells the story:

29% issued to motor carriers operating from Texas

13% from California

10% from Florida

7% from Illinois

These same states repeatedly appear in both crash data and safety violation reports. Sanctuary policies and lax licensing practices are endangering every driver and family sharing the road with these rigs.

Weigh Stations Are the Front Line — And Many Are Wide Open

Our recent investigation into Arkansas weigh stations revealed a disturbing truth: no immigration enforcement is currently taking place. States known for issuing non-domicile CDLs to illegal aliens are allowed to bypass the scales without inspection. This must stop immediately.

🚨Why aren’t we stopping "potential" illegal alien truckers at every weigh station?



American Truckers United was in Arkansas last week filming operations at a West Memphis Weigh Station — and exposed zero enforcement.



None targeted. None intercepted.



We must demand… pic.twitter.com/iPJaH84DpP — American Truckers United (@atutruckers) July 7, 2026

Truckers who cannot read road signs in English, who lack proper training, or who have no legal right to be operating commercial vehicles in the first place are a clear and present danger. The current patchwork approach is failing.

Our Ask to President Trump

Deploy ICE and CBP officers to weigh stations nationwide. Make immigration status and CDL legitimacy checks part of every routine inspection. Close the loopholes that allow non-domicile CDL holders from problem states to operate unchecked.

We have a duty — as truckers, as Americans, and as patriots — to ensure no more preventable tragedies occur like those that befell Dalilah Coleman and Officer Pahira. These deaths did not have to happen. With decisive action at the scales, they will not happen again.

President Trump, the time for action is now. Put federal officers at the weigh stations. Secure our highways. Protect American lives.