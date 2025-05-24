Declassified: Biden Admin Labeled COVID Dissenters 'Domestic Violent Extremists'

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Newly declassified intelligence records have revealed that the Biden administration labeled Americans who opposed the COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as “Domestic Violent Extremists.”

The documents, which were declassified by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, show that they cutely abbreviated the term to ‘DVEs’.

🚨 JUST IN: Tulsi Gabbard has CONFIRMED the Biden regime put many of us on TERROR WATCH LISTS for speaking out against COVID mandates



People need to be JAILED over this! pic.twitter.com/r8Gz0uuzro — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 23, 2025

Catherine Herridge, one of the journalists who obtained the records, notes “The designation created an “articulable purpose” for FBI or other government agents to open an “assessment” of individuals.”

NEW: Biden Administration Labeled Opponents Of Covid Mandates As “Domestic Violent Extremists,” Newly Released Documents Show



The designation infringed on the First Amendment and opened the door to investigating Americans for vaccine mandate skepticism.



The Biden Administration… pic.twitter.com/BFbffO0xUC — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) May 23, 2025

A former FBI agent told Herridge that this “is often the first step toward a formal investigation.”

Herridge further reports:

The report… claims that “anti government or anti authority violent extremists,” specifically militias, “characterize COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates as evidence of government overreach.” A sweeping range of COVID narratives, the report states, “have resonated” with DVEs “motivated by QAnon.” The FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) coauthored the December 13, 2021 intelligence product whose title reads, “DVEs and Foreign Analogues May React Violently to COVID-19 Mitigation Mandates.” The report cites criticism of mandates as “prominent narratives” related to violent extremism. These narratives “include the belief that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe, especially for children, are part of a government or global conspiracy to deprive individuals of their civil liberties and livelihoods, or are designed to start a new social or political order. “It’s a way they could go to social media companies and say, ‘You don’t want to propagate domestic terrorism so you should take down this content,’” said former FBI agent Steve Friend.

Wow. Those violent extremists believing that COVID vaccines were potentially unsafe for young people.

It’s not like they were 100% correct and big pharma is being forced to admit this is exactly the case.

The FDA is requiring COVID vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna to update their warnings about the possible risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.

Herridge also reports that “The newly declassified report seems to draw a straight line between opposition to vaccine mandates and elevated levels of domestic terrorism.”

A separate February 2022 report called “Special Analysis: Joint Analytic Cell” investigates the “Sociopolitical Factors Amplifying Persistent Domestic Violent Extremist Threat.”



The newly declassified report seems to draw a straight line between opposition to vaccine mandates… pic.twitter.com/0oLkXZyGWD — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) May 23, 2025

And will there be any consequences for the people who engaged in this behavior?



I think we all know. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 23, 2025

Not unless Trump officially reverses all the pardons made with the autopen.

Every federal employee who acquiesced to this and colluded with the Biden Pretendership in its war against the American people needs to do hard prison time. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) May 23, 2025

True, labeling concerned citizens as extremists was a big government overreach. People have a right to question mandates. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) May 23, 2025

It’s every ounce as awful as we felt and suspected.



Just awful. https://t.co/CEZ55Lswln — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) May 23, 2025

As the lawyer who filed the most lawsuits in America to challenge COVID restrictions, I find this appalling & un-American, and it will not deter me from continuing to urge members of Congress to overrule the cases that made this tyranny possible, starting with Jacobson v. Mass. https://t.co/upJCVWwhrZ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 23, 2025

