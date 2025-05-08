Decrepit Biden Makes Incredible Claim In BBC Interview...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Sleepy Joe Biden was wheeled out for a first interview since being ejected from the White House and claimed that dropping out of the 2024 race was such a “difficult” decision because the four years he was in office were “so successful.”

Exactly why Biden is doing an interview with the BBC is anyone’s guess. Presumably they paid him with British taxpayer money and presumably no American network would have him on.

“Things moved so quickly that it made it difficult to walk away,” Biden said, adding “And it was a hard decision. I think it was the right decision. I think that… it was just a difficult decision.”

“things moved so quickly that it made it difficult to walk away."pic.twitter.com/CZQxLT7siE — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) May 7, 2025

Right.

It was difficult then.

Difficult being told to GTFO by Pelosi and Obama. Got it.

Biden added that he does not think “it would have mattered” if he had dropped out earlier.

Yup. Because Kamala Harris was so useless. Got it.

Biden said of Harris, “She was fully funded… and what happened was, I had become, what we set out to do, no one thought we could do and become so successful.”

What?

“Our agenda was hard to say, now I’m going to stop now. I meant what I said when I started, that I think it’s, I’m prepared to hand this to the next generation, the transition government,” Biden further stated.

Again, what?

Biden: It wouldn't have mattered if I had gotten out earlier, Democrats still would have lost…because I was so successful. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 7, 2025

Oklahoma Senator @SenMullin reacts to Joe Biden's new interview:



"It's not surprising to me that he had to go to BBC because we know that CNN, ABC, NBC, CNBC…all these networks are controlled by the Democrat party. They probably wouldn't let him on…it's absurd that he's even… pic.twitter.com/SRdttPlNaR — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 7, 2025

When asked about President Trump’s victory, Biden said “I’ll let history judge that… I don’t see anything that was triumphant.”

BBC: He says his 100 days is a triumph. What does President Biden say about Trump's first 100 days.



Biden: I'll let history judge that. I don't see anything that was triumphant. pic.twitter.com/Iz2DGVH5vg — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) May 7, 2025

Yeah. Let history judge your dementia term where handlers literally used a machine to sign legislation, compared to Trump’s eight years of making the country function again.

He also stated that Trump is “beneath America.”

🚨Decrepit Joe Biden emerges from mothballs to trash Trump:



Says Trump's meeting with Zelensky, Gulf of America renaming were “beneath America."



This from the man whose admin facilitated the invasion of millions of illegals, wreaking havoc on the country.



Joe Biden’s entire… pic.twitter.com/IoY0OzARb7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

This coming from the guy who let handlers flood the country with illegals.

🚨NEW: @brithume says 'DECREPIT' Biden's interview with BBC reinforces why Americans voted for Trump



"It's a reminder of just how enfeebled Biden had become well before he left office. And I can't believe that anybody, any sentient person, the sentient person in the Democratic… pic.twitter.com/Lp0cXsQ58f — Mariane Angela (@MarianeAngelaDC) May 8, 2025

Biden also claimed that under his Presidency the economy was “growing … the stock market was way up … we were expanding our influence around the world.”

Huh? Inflation hit 9 percent under your watch.

The only thing you expanded economically was everyone’s debt.

Gutfeld nails it in a 2 minute review of Biden’s interview.

🔥 Fox News’ @greggutfeld gets gasps from The Five’s co-hosts as he gives his fiery verdict on Joe Biden’s first post-presidency interview with the BBC pic.twitter.com/2czAt9mOsS — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 7, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.