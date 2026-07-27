Deep State In "Fight To The Death" To Defend Voter Fraud

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Journalist Alex Newman is an expert on the so-called Deep State. He is the author of the longtime popular book “Deep State” and, most recently, “Deep State 2.0.”

The Deep State is not a conspiracy theory. It is a conspiracy fact.

This year, the Deep State will be going to war with the Trump Administration to hold onto the voter fraud that has won them elections for many years. Without voter fraud, Deep State Democrats lose and lose big in the midterms. They are fighting every way they can to keep the cheating going.

The Trump Administration is threatening fines and jail time if the Dems in Blue States “Refuse to Cooperate to Secure Elections.” It is so bad that Harvard PhD and political expert Dr. Jerome Corsi says President Trump must “Stop Voter Fraud or Lose the Republic.” The fight is going to get much more intense and violent before the midterm elections in November.

Alex Newman says:

“Voter integrity is one of the arenas where this fight to the death is taking place. We are going to determine in the not-so-distant future if the Deep State and those who hate America and our Constitutional Republic are going to control the most powerful military and most powerful economy in the world, or are ‘We the People’ going to exert control over the government we created to protect our liberties? It will be a fight to the death. There is no option these two can end up with control of the government. We have a long fight ahead.”

This is no small thing as the very existence of America hangs in the balance in November. Newman says, “I don’t think the Left, the Deep Staters or totalitarians are going to roll over and play dead here..."

"They realize everything is at stake, and if they get caught, a lot of them are going to end up in jail... We are talking about treason, and that is a key point to understand. This is not just a little crime, a misdemeanor or steering government contracts to your brother-in-law. This is an effort to subvert our form of government... President Trump made it very clear that this is not just a domestic subversive movement. He made clear there are international forces involved such as communist China very directly . . . as one of the players to rig our elections... President Trump spoke about how Deep State swamp creatures within the intelligence agencies and law enforcement deliberately suppressed the information they had about communist China trying to manipulate and steal our elections. What we are talking about, to be very clear, is treason. It’s an effort to seize control or perpetuate control over the most powerful country on the face of the earth.”

If the Deep State loses total control, Newman says you can expect the very worst. Newman explains,

“I believe there is a very good chance that this goes nuclear. That might be the Iranians trying to launch a nuke . . . or the Russians trying to use a nuke, or it could be the communist Chinese using a nuke. I think that is a very real possibility, especially if it looks like the whole thing is going to unravel and Americans are going to regain control of their country.”

The Deep State has tentacles all over the world, including the International Criminal Court, the UN and politicians installed in governments of many of our so-called allies.

In closing, Newman says, “I think we all need to be involved, and we all need to be praying for the President..."

" In fact, the Bible commands us to pray for those in authority whether you like them or not. We need to recognize this is much bigger than a personality and much bigger than a party. Please recognize that right now, President Trump, his Administration and the Hand of God are the only things standing between the people of the United States with our liberties and constitutional form of government and a global totalitarian political, economic and religious system that they have been telling us about openly for decades. . .. We better hope Trump succeeds and do everything in our power to help him succeed. One of the key milestones is making sure we have a secure 2026 Election. . .. We are playing for all the marbles. That is a very good way to put it. If Donald Trump is not successful, I don’t know if we are going to have another opportunity to stop this . . .. controlled demolition of America.”

There is much more in the jam-packed 43-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with hard-hitting journalist Alex Newman to talk about the stunning new Deep State revelations found in his new book called “Deep State 2.0” and the fight to the death coming for voter integrity coming this November for 7.25.26.

To order “Deep State 2.0” click here.

To support Alex Newman with electronic donations, click here.