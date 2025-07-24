'Deep TriState' Layoffs Leave Continuing Jobless Claims 'Stuck' At Highest Since 2021
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time tumbled to 217k last week - the lowest in three months and unchanged since Dec 2021...
Source: Bloomberg
New York State dominated the decline in initial jobless claims...
Continuing Claims holds above 1.9 million Americans for the 9th week in a row...
Source: Bloomberg
And on the ongoing jobless claims are centered on the 'Deep Tristate' region with the highest level of ongoing claims since Dec 2021...
Source: Bloomberg
DOGE is quietly working behind the scenes...