'Deep TriState' Layoffs Leave Continuing Jobless Claims 'Stuck' At Highest Since 2021

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time tumbled to 217k last week - the lowest in three months and unchanged since Dec 2021...

New York State dominated the decline in initial jobless claims...

Continuing Claims holds above 1.9 million Americans for the 9th week in a row...

And on the ongoing jobless claims are centered on the 'Deep Tristate' region with the highest level of ongoing claims since Dec 2021...

DOGE is quietly working behind the scenes...

