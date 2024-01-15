Defense Secretary Austin Finally Leaves Hospital After 2 Weeks, Refuses To Resign

Amid a backdrop of scandal and controversy while still rebuffing calls to resign, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital Monday, following a full two week stint there, with the first four days of that in ICU wherein the White House was kept in the dark.

Austin had been admitted to Walter Reed hospital on January 1st for complications following prostate cancer surgery. A new Pentagon statement says he is still going to work remotely from home "for a period of time" before returning to his office. The statement sought to assure that he has "full access" to secure communications capabilities.

Wiki Commons

"Secretary Austin’s prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent," Austin’s doctors have assessed.

It was on Jan. 5th that the Pentagon first disclosed to the public that he had been hospitalized. For the initial part of that week prior, even the White House didn't know, and his deputy Kathleen Hicks was also unaware of the full status of his condition while on vacation in Puerto Rico.

The Pentagon has since claimed that she was running things from her hotel room. But this is dubious given she appears not to have been fully aware that she was effectively in charge. She merely was tasked with certain duties instead.

The National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby has also asserted that Austin's overseeing the country's national security from the hospital while recovering "was no different than it would be on any other given day, except that he was briefing the president on options and engaged in the discussions from the hospital."

But bipartisan Congressional leaders have demanded answers, which have not been forthcoming. A letter from Senate armed services committee chair, Jack Reed (D) and Senator Roger Wicker (R) have demanded an explanation for the serious lapse and breach in protocol:

“We are concerned that critical notification procedures were not followed while you were receiving medical care the past several weeks,” they wrote, adding that their committee “has serious questions about this incident, and members need a full accounting to ensure it never happens again”.

Essentially there was no one at the helm of the Department of Defense while the nation is embroiled in several hotspots from Ukraine to the Red Sea and Yemen.

"President Joe Biden is not considering firing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after he did not tell the White House about his emergency hospitalization...one official noted, the president would not accept a resignation if Austin were to offer one." https://t.co/SyjrnKdq90 — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) January 8, 2024

To review, CBS previously compiled a timeline of major events related to Austin's absence from his post as Pentagon chief: