'Defund The Polic... AAAAAH HELP!' Liberal Activist Gets Jacked In SF, Throws Fit After U-Haul Stolen

Left wing activist Darcie Bell, who spent years on social media railing to "Defund the police," has gone viral after her U-Haul truck was stolen in San Francisco and the cops did nothing.

"If you see a 26 foot uhaul truck with the Arizona plate AL50003- would you let me know because it had like everything I own on it," she wrote on X.

Bell, who goes by "Jerque Costeau" on X, and whose bio reads "will respond to all bad faith arguments w/ad hominem attacks," blasted the police hours after filing a police report for not immediately finding her stolen items.

To those accusing her of hypocrisy, she insisted she “literally never called the cops” and is reposting more calls to defund law enforcement for good measure. U-Haul urged her to alert authorities to the theft of its truck. “Please be sure to contact us back to provide the police report to the Equipment Recovery department,” the company’s customer support account urged. -NY Post

After being appropriately mocked, Bell shot back: "Look at these good, Christian ‘victim advocates’ celebrating my kids losing their belongings at Christmas."

Poor kid...

h/t @OwenGregorian