Dem Rep. Balint: We Need Undocumented Immigrants To "Wipe Our A$$es"

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

There is a curious narrative emerging from Democratic politicians and pundits in support of the millions of undocumented persons who entered under the Biden Administration: they are perfect for menial tasks.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D., Texas) even argued that we need Hispanic immigrants to do things like pick our cotton. That seemed to echo the sentiments of Rep. Jerry Nadler (D. N.Y.), who warned that, without undocumented workers, we would not have anyone to pick our crops. Not to be outdone, Rep. Becca Balint (D., Vt.) opposed the efforts of the Trump Administration to close the border and deport unlawful immigrants because “we’re not going to have anyone around to wipe our a–es.” I wonder why Democrats are losing Hispanic voters.

Rep. Balint told Vermonters that “we all know our ag system in Vermont would collapse without labor.” She maintained:

“If we don’t have avenues for people to come here legally to work or to build a home here, I’m going to be really crude right now, we’re not going to have anyone around to wipe our asses – because we don’t have enough people in our country now to fill the jobs that we have right now…”

Balint is not the only Vermont politician raising eyebrows this month.

Vermont has become ground zero for socialism with the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

State Rep. Teddy Waszazak, D-Barre, seemed ready for the central planners this month when he declared:

“Right now, our system is rigged against working people, our poorest neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our communities. I feel very strongly about this — I feel the need to say this. The market picks winners and losers — it is the job of the government and tax code to right-size that.”

“Right sizing” the market has led to some of the most disastrous federal subsidies and programs in history.

It is really not the “market” picking winners and losers.

It is the aggregate of individual customers that is choosing products and services that they want.

On Sanders’ official website, a then-21-year-old Waszazak was shown professing how the American dream is dead, disputing the claim that “if you work hard, if you go to school, you will eventually be able to buy a house, have kids, and have whatever job you want to have… And I don’t think that’s true at all today.”

It is a crisis of faith in our system that is evident in calls to trash the Constitution, pack the Court, and counter the free market.