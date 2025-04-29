Dem Rep Who Filed Trump Impeachment Articles Under Fire For Dog, Monkey Abuse In Bankruptcy Scandal

On Monday, Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan announced that he's filed seven articles of impeachment against President Trump, alleging that various actions such as deporting suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Barego Garcia, cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency without congressional approval, and Trump's tariffs are impeachable offenses.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy," Theander said in a press release.

This congressman who can barely speak English is filing 7 articles of impeachment against our President.



We need to ban foreign born people from serving in Congress and in our judicial system.



This has only been a net negative for American society.

But the India-born Thanedar - a chemist and business owner - is now under fire over resurfaced allegations of animal abuse in connection with a bankrupt animal testing lab he owned and operated.

According to a 2018 Huffington Post report, approximately 170 dogs and monkeys had to be rescued in 2010 from an abandoned pharmaceutical testing lab owned by Thanedar - who had to shutter the New Jersey testing facility, AniClin Preclinical Services, after its Thanedar-owned parent company, Azopharma, went bankrupt in April 2010.

Three months after the bankruptcy, local animal rights activists learned that 118 beagles and dozens of monkeys were still stuck inside the facility, with lab workers allegedly jumping the bankrupt lab's fences to provide food and water to the animals.

Shri Thanedar left 100’s of dogs to die in cages after testing chemicals on them when his business went bankrupt. He can spare us on the moral outrage. https://t.co/3wWFR41yLK pic.twitter.com/0ZrOtHzrm3 — Senator Aric Nesbitt (@SenAricNesbitt) April 18, 2025

The situation was sickening according to local accounts.

"We believe that they have never been outside, ever," said an unnamed woman in a video report by the Times Herald-Record. "I don’t think they’ve actually had their paws on the grass. When I walked in here it looked like they were walking on eggshells. They were kind of afraid to walk on the grass."

A few days after the report, California-based group, In Defense of Animals, rescued 55 long-tailed macaque monkeys that were abandoned in the shuttered AniClin testing facility.

Thanedar defended himself at the time, telling HuffPost "I have no knowledge how well the bank took care of the animals," and said that while the lab was in operation "No animal was harmed or subjected to any harmful conditions. No electric experiments were conducted," which is oddly specific.

But wait, there's more!