Dem Senator Warner Joins Seditious Chorus: "Military May Help Save Us" From Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has jumped aboard the Democrat bandwagon of undermining President Trump, declaring on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “the uniformed military may help save us from this president.”

The remark, captured in a clip shared widely on X, comes as leftists ramp up efforts to sow chaos in the ranks, painting Trump as a threat to the Constitution while ignoring their own history of politicizing the military.

Sen. Mark Warner: "I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this President."



Sen. Mark Warner: "I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this President."

Warner made the inflammatory statement while discussing concerns over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and an upcoming briefing by Admiral Bradley.

“I’m going to want to get answers on what did Pete Hegseth order? Why haven’t we seen the whole unedited video if there’s nothing inappropriate here? You could have cleared this up without the admiral coming in. He’s got a great reputation, I respect him. I want to get the truth. And I’m not sure we’ve had the truth from Hegseth yet,” Warner said.

He then escalated, accusing the Trump administration of “unprecedented disrespect” toward the military. “Remember, this is an administration that has treated the uniformed military with unprecedented disrespect when they were all brought to get a pep rally in front of Hegseth and Trump. This is an administration that’s fired, you know, uniform generals from the head of the NSA, the head of the Defense Intelligence agency,” Warner claimed.

Wrapping up his rant, Warner added, “I think in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this president and his lame people like Hegseth, because I think their commitment is to the Constitution and obviously not to Trump. I expect Bradley to adhere to that.”

Fresh reporting from The New York Times has dismantled the overblown narrative pushed by The Washington Post about illegal strikes on a suspected drug boat.

According to five U.S. officials familiar with the matter, Hegseth did authorize a Sept. 2 strike intended “to kill the people on the boat, destroy the vessel, and eliminate its drug cargo.” However, his directive “did not specifically address what to do if a first missile failed to fully accomplish these goals, and it was not based on surveillance showing at least two survivors after the initial blast.”

This directly undercuts WaPo’s sensational claim that Hegseth issued a blanket “kill everybody” order, with officials clarifying the action was to neutralize the threat, not hunt down survivors post-attack.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced that Hegseth simply “authorized Adm. Frank M. Bradley to conduct kinetic strikes, ensuring the boat was destroyed and the threat eliminated,” exposing the left’s smear campaign as another desperate hit job.

The clip of Senator Warner quickly drew backlash for promoting what critics call open sedition.

Warner’s comments align with a broader Democrat push to erode trust in Trump’s leadership of the armed forces. Just last week, we covered Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly doubling down on similar rhetoric during appearances on Jimmy Kimmel and Rachel Maddow’s shows.

Kelly, part of the so-called “Seditious Six” – a group of Democrat lawmakers who released a video urging troops to ignore “illegal orders” from Trump – insisted he’s “not backing down” despite a Department of Defense probe into his actions.

In that video, the six Democrats, including Kelly, warned servicemembers to prioritize the law over commands from the president, fueling accusations of inciting mutiny.

Kelly told Kimmel, “You can’t keep track of this guy and what he says. I’ll tell you this though, I’m not backing down. We said something very simple. Members of the military need to follow the law. We wanted to say that we have their backs. His response, kill them.”

He continued, “My oath and every member of the military took is loyalty to the Constitution, not to a person. He is trying to get some fear out there, and fear can be contagious, but what also can be contagious is courage and patriotism.”

Kelly and his seditious friends have all failed to name a single “illegal order” from Trump, reducing the stunt to empty fearmongering. On Maddow’s show, he even conceded Trump has “only given ‘lawful’ orders.”

Former CIA agents have flagged the Democrats’ video as a “handler”-driven op straight from the CIA playbook. Air Force vet Buzz Patterson labeled it “treasonous and seditious,” calling for prosecutions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Kelly of “intimidating” 1.3 million troops, warning, “You can’t have a functioning military if there is disorder and chaos within the ranks… They can’t identify ‘illegal’ orders because there ARE NO illegal orders!”

Conservatives linked the rhetoric to the tragic D.C. ambush where an Afghan migrant killed U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and wounded U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe. Patterson raged, “What they did was treasonous and seditious… They are circumventing the chain of command.” Leavitt added, “These officials are trying to sow chaos and distrust, which is a very dangerous thing to do within the military’s rank.”

The Pentagon’s review into Kelly signals potential accountability, but with Warner now amplifying the message, the push to politicize the military shows no signs of stopping. This isn’t about protecting the Constitution – it’s a desperate bid to sabotage Trump before he drains the swamp.

