Dem Strategist Wakes Up: We Need To Stop Being "The Party Of Wokeness And Moral Condescension"

A leading Democratic strategist has slammed the Party for pandering to radical leftists and alienating regular Americans.

Julian Epstein said during a FOX News interview, “there is a deeper cultural problem with the left and with the Democratic Party.”

“It’s a party of wokeness and it’s a party of moral condescension,” he further explained.

“Your previous segment where you’re talking about immigration, what the left has done is they have said to people, if you disagree with us on open borders, then you’re a bad person,” Epstein added.

He continued, “And what that has done is it has caused the left to shut its ears and to stop listening to people. And it’s made it a lot dumber.”

“It makes them feel good amongst themselves. It helps them achieve social status amongst fellow progressives,” he succinctly outlined.

“It has made them a lot more tuned out to what the country is saying and it has made them ineffective. And I think, and a big reason I think for the [election] loss,” Epstein added.

“And what the Democrats have to do is cast away this sort of culture of moral condescension and talking down to people and start listening,” the strategist advised.

“We talked about this with all the expression of the use of the words fascism and end of democracy,” he continued, adding “People just tuned out to that stuff. They don’t believe it and they don’t like the moral condescension.”

“I think, as I said, the candidates were wrong. And I think that the Democrats are going to have to do things like going on Joe Rogan’s podcast,” Epstein urged, adding that “the fact that you had a few woke staffers inside the Harris campaign saying it might offend fellow progressives going on is lunacy.”

Democrat strategist Julian Epstein: “My point has been that there is a deeper cultural problem with the Left and with the Democratic Party. It's a party of wokeness and it's a party of moral condescension.” pic.twitter.com/jDGRc2y0oQ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 1, 2024

Couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

What the strategist says about immigration is a prime example.

If you look back to fifteen, twenty, twenty-five years back, Democrats were saying more radical things about immigration than Trump does.

This clip of Hillary Clinton from 2008, for example, has been doing the rounds on X this week.

Hillary clinton was more maga than Trump!



Hillary Clinton in 2008: ‘If They’ve Committed a Crime Deport Them’ pic.twitter.com/ifCKHX1K86 — bartu (@bartu_nak) November 30, 2024

Joe Rogan and his bros played the clip and broke down just how much of an illusion this new cultural position of the Democratic Party is.

It was a coordinated sychological operation

pic.twitter.com/tNStihsjcU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2024

There are plenty of other clips like this, including Bill Clinton and Obama saying the same things, proving that the Overton window has massively shifted.

Guess Joe was sleeping



“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the U.S., undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, lawfully to become immigrants in this country” Obama pic.twitter.com/3LfjH6LOva — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) April 5, 2021

2007. Obama on immigration, border security, and the effect of illegal immigration on wages.



Pretty amazing how far left the Democrat party has moved since then. pic.twitter.com/C2cHuFLvIz — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 12, 2024

Bill Clinton on illegal immigration.



1995. State of the Union.



Today’s Democratic party would call him a MAGA far-right extremist and he’d be labeled as a racist bigot on CNN.pic.twitter.com/sbp1KMtQzz — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 22, 2024

Democrats have lost their grip on reality.

