Dem Who Suggested Using "Actual Weapons" On Elon Says He's The One Being Threatened

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Democratic Representative who claimed supporters want to see “actual weapons” used against Elon Musk in physical confrontations has complained that he is really the one being threatened.

Yes, really.

Democrat Robert Garcia of California has claimed that he’s facing “intimidation” after a US Attorney sent him a letter regarding the comments asking him to clarify what he meant.

The US Attorney for DC, Ed Martin writes that “This sounds to some like a threat to Mr. Musk – an appointed representative of President Donald Trump…We take threats to public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation.”

Garcia, who also called Musk a “dick,” whined that it is “crazy that they want to investigate me for essentially using a metaphor and wanting to take on Elon Musk.”

Garcia attempted to justify his previous assertion about weapons, asserting “We’ve got to fight fire with fire.”

It’s not a metaphor when you’re suggesting using “actual weapons.” That’s the entire point.

Garcia could’ve taken the L, apologised and admitted his use of the phrase was a poor choice. Instead he’s tripling down.

Leftists have lost it with Trump retaking office.

Their rhetoric is heating up rapidly and violence is brewing.

