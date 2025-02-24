Dem Who Suggested Using "Actual Weapons" On Elon Says He's The One Being Threatened

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Democratic Representative who claimed supporters want to see “actual weapons” used against Elon Musk in physical confrontations has complained that he is really the one being threatened.

Yes, really.

Democrat Robert Garcia of California has claimed that he’s facing “intimidation” after a US Attorney sent him a letter regarding the comments asking him to clarify what he meant.

🚨NEW: US Atty for DC Ed Martin has sent Rep Robert Garcia a letter asking him to clarify his comments made about Elon Musk.



Garcia stated on Feb 12 about Musk: “Well, he is a d*ck, and I think he's also harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really… pic.twitter.com/z9rdjPZrVS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 20, 2025

The US Attorney for DC, Ed Martin writes that “This sounds to some like a threat to Mr. Musk – an appointed representative of President Donald Trump…We take threats to public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation.”

Garcia, who also called Musk a “dick,” whined that it is “crazy that they want to investigate me for essentially using a metaphor and wanting to take on Elon Musk.”

Garcia attempted to justify his previous assertion about weapons, asserting “We’ve got to fight fire with fire.”

🚨Rep Robert Garcia takes to MSNBC to respond to letter sent by US Atty for DC Ed Martin over his incendiary “actual weapons” rhetoric about Elon Musk —



— calls a possible investigation “intimidation tactics."



“We’ve got to fight fire with fire." pic.twitter.com/M9jAwlMDAn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

It’s not a metaphor when you’re suggesting using “actual weapons.” That’s the entire point.

“Intimidation” is literally why he’s being investigated.



He’s doubling down on stupidity.



A little extra FA before the FO. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 21, 2025

I'm still trying to understand what's to investigate??? he should have been arrested, it's literally on camera him threatening violence against Elon Musk? — pebbles (@jbamban) February 21, 2025

Garcia could’ve taken the L, apologised and admitted his use of the phrase was a poor choice. Instead he’s tripling down.

Not the brightest bulb on the tree — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 21, 2025

The rule of holes (stop digging) really, really applies here. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 21, 2025

Leftists have lost it with Trump retaking office.

Their rhetoric is heating up rapidly and violence is brewing.

* * *

