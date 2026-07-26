A Baltimore-area contractor operating under the names "Squatter King Removal" and/or "Eviction King" has emerged as one of the premier, go-to property recovery services. This reflects a growing enforcement gap in Maryland, a one-party-ruled state controlled by the Democratic Party.

Years of expanding tenant protections and slow civil court procedures have weakened landlords' ability to regain possession quickly, creating an opening for organized squatter gangs who use fraudulent leases to occupy properties throughout the Baltimore metro area.

Fox Baltimore reporter Gary Collins interviewed Sanchez Deandre "Mikey" Lewis, who has built a business removing squatters.

Mikey, also known on the street as "Eviction King," charges landlords about $2,000 for his service, which includes removing doors and windows, towing vehicles, and restricting access in a full-blown pressure campaign against occupants.

SQUATTER 'STREET JUSTICE': I met up with Mikey at a Baltimore construction site his company, WolfPack, was clearing.



Since leaving prison six years ago, he told me he has added a new tiered squatter-removal service in MD and DC, earning him the title of “Squatter King.” pic.twitter.com/D65GnS52bb — Gary M. Collins (@realgarycollins) July 22, 2026

Collins spoke with Mikey, who calls his team the "Wolf Pack" because its members swarm properties and wage an asymmetric pressure campaign designed to compel suspected squatters to leave - without assaulting or physically removing the occupants.

"Police said we can't remove somebody, so lawfully, the only thing we can do is what we could do," Mikey said.

Collins explained, "The tactics occupy a legally precarious space. Maryland generally requires property owners seeking to remove unauthorized occupants to use the courts, including wrongful-detainer proceedings. Self-help measures can carry legal risks, particularly when an occupant claims to be a legitimate tenant."

Because of Collins' previous reporting on squatting rings running amok across crime-ridden Baltimore over the last year, left-wing Gov. Wes Moore has been forced to acknowledge the chaos for landlords and introduce bills that target squatting rings.

Fox Baltimore explains just how bad squatting has gotten in the Baltimore area:

Spotlight on Maryland's investigation found that homeowners and neighbors often faced a legal maze after unauthorized occupants claimed tenancy rights, while those purportedly profiting from breaking in and selling fake leases benefited. In one Baltimore incident, University of Maryland School of Medicine professor Ze Wang said he returned from winter break to find strangers unloading belongings into his home and showing police what he said was a fake lease.

Full Report Here:

The bigger issue here is that none of this should be happening. Yet it is unfolding in a state plagued by one-party Democratic rule that has steadily weakened protections for landlords and property owners. The squatting crisis is only one symptom.

Maryland's decline is ultimately a political failure. Baltimore risks losing its standing as a major American city and becoming little more than a diminished regional town. Unless the state's left-wing governing framework changes, Maryland faces a worsening fiscal crisis, continued population flight and further erosion of its tax base.

Total Population Collapse Under Left-Wing Regime

What is unfolding is the slow-motion economic implosion of a state as a left-wing political regime steers Maryland toward a fiscal and economic iceberg, raising the question of whether the destruction is the result of incompetence or deliberate policy.

The city's tax base has collapsed. Use this as a case study showing that the party of socialists destroys, not builds.