A Green Party councillor in the UK has sparked outrage by announcing plans to take her young grandchildren to deliver handmade Valentine’s Day cards to adult male asylum seekers at a migrant camp.

This comes amid widespread local opposition to the government’s decision to house hundreds of illegal migrants in a former military base, and fresh revelations about horrific crimes committed by similar arrivals.

Anne Cross, an East Sussex County councillor, made the announcement at a heated public meeting, claiming it would help “dispel fear” by encouraging people to “hear the stories” of the migrants. “There is nothing like getting to know people and hearing their stories in order to dispel fear,” she said. “My grandchildren and I painted some Valentine’s Cards at the weekend which we are going to be presenting to the men at Crowborough as a welcome.”

The camp in Crowborough, a former army cadet training site, has been repurposed by the Home Office to accommodate up to 540 male migrants who arrived via small boats. Local residents have protested the move, with demonstrations highlighting concerns over safety and community impact. The additional policing costs alone are projected at £5.62 million, according to Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

Cross urged community representatives to “stand with all those who share the love,” but her plan has been met with fierce backlash. Sussex Weald Conservative MP Nus Ghani called it “disturbing” and “highly irresponsible,” pointing to “widespread concern locally” and a lack of “regard for safeguarding” when involving children with “single adult men.”

Unfazed, Cross insisted the cards would be anonymous and that “there has been much misinformation about the men who will be housed in the camp and this has created a climate of fear.” She added, “But there is no evidence children or women are at a higher risk from people seeking asylum than other sections of our society.”

This naive stance ignores a pattern of sexual crimes linked to asylum seekers across the UK. Just days ago, details emerged of a chilling case where Ahmed Müller, a 23-year-old Afghan national who arrived illegally by small boat four months prior, was convicted of abducting, raping, and filming a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

The victim described the ordeal: “He was trying to strip my clothes off. He said nothing. He was laughing. I was saying, ‘Get off me.’ But he didn’t say anything. He just carried on. He was saying that he was going to kill my family. I was scared. He took photos. It felt weird. Why was he taking pictures of that?”

Müller showed no remorse, even blaming the child by claiming she demanded he film the attack. Immediately after, he used a government-issued debit card to buy a drink, which helped identify him. Warwickshire Police initially withheld his identity as an illegal migrant, citing “community cohesion,” and threatened a local councillor with contempt of court for trying to reveal it.

As reported on GB News, Crowborough resident Sammy White slammed Cross’s idea as “downright dangerous,” noting, “These men have very little respect for women and children.” She expressed being “appalled” at the councillor’s plan to deliver cards to asylum seekers in Crowborough.

Cross, elected in August 2023 and proudly captioning a family photo “AnnMa’s crew” with a kiss emoji, defends the gesture as a common practice among refugee charities. Yet, with Afghan nationals committing sex crimes at a rate 20 times higher than the British population since 2021, and over 37,000 imported in that time, such actions expose the reckless hypocrisy of open-borders advocates.

The government’s dispersal of migrants into houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) means families could unknowingly live near potential threats.

This episode underscores the failures of unchecked mass migration, where virtue signaling trumps child safety and community concerns. Until borders are secured and deportations ramped up, these dangers will persist, eroding the fabric of British society.

