Demented NY Dems Erase "Mother" From State Law, Replace Her With "Gestating Parent"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,

Latest nonsense targets family courts, custody, and parental rights

Outrage is exploding after New York Democrats rammed through legislation that strips the words "mother" and "father" from key sections of state law and replaces them with cold, clinical inventions: "gestating parent" and "non-gestating parent."

Yes, really. They're pushing for the erasure of biological motherhood and fatherhood in the name of activist ideology.

The bill passed the Assembly months ago and cleared the Senate this week with minimal debate. It now sits on Governor Kathy Hochul's desk. If she signs it, the changes take effect November 1 and will rewrite references across family court proceedings, domestic relations, child support, custody determinations, and even education statutes. "Paternity" becomes "parentage." "Putative father" becomes "alleged parent."

? NOW: Outrage erupts as New York passes legislation to REMOVE the word "mother" and replace it with "gestating parent"



WTF?!!?



New York Democrats are total psychos.



This is a war on women! pic.twitter.com/guNUkmNx6h - Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 4, 2026

Sponsors Sen. Luis Sepulveda and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin packaged the overhaul as a long-overdue update to parentage laws. The memo claims the new language simply aligns statutes with existing court rulings and accommodates surrogacy arrangements plus same-sex parenting.

In practice, every traditional reference to mothers and fathers in these legal contexts gets replaced. The language is deliberately stripped of sex-based meaning. Motherhood is reduced to a temporary biological process. Fatherhood is defined by its absence from gestation.

Democrats and allied lawyers argue the old terms were outdated the moment same-sex couples and surrogates entered family court in larger numbers. They insist the rewrite creates consistency and avoids confusion in complex modern cases.

Republican and conservative leaders wasted no time labeling the move what it plainly is: ideological overreach dressed up as progress.

State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar called it "woke culture run amok" and pure one-upmanship that wastes legislative time while the state budget remains stalled.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman was even more direct, charging that Democrats led by Hochul have "declared war on families" by canceling "Mom and Dad."

State Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney both highlighted the grotesque misplacement of priorities. While New Yorkers face crushing taxes, failing schools, and public safety failures, Albany chose to spend its final days neutering the language of motherhood.

Even some rank-and-file Democrats reportedly viewed the bill as unnecessary. Hochul herself claimed she was unfamiliar with it when asked and said she would "take a look." For the woman who styles herself the state's "first mom governor," the dodge was telling.

This latest New York push is not happening in a vacuum. Similar efforts to strip "mother" and "father" from official language have surfaced repeatedly in Democrat strongholds and taxpayer-funded institutions.

In Wisconsin, Democrat Governor Tony Evers tried to insert language into the state budget bill that would replace "mother" with "inseminated person" and "biological father" with "natural parent" in contexts involving paternity disputes and artificial insemination.

Other proposed swaps erased "woman," "female," "wife," and "husband" entirely. Critics correctly described it as beyond parody and a direct insult to every actual mother in the state.

This turgid trend is far from limited to the US. A government-funded Scottish charity called Scotland's International Development Alliance produced an official "inclusive language guide" that explicitly branded the words "mother" and "father" as "oppressive."

The guide instructed users to replace them with neutral terms like "parent" or "guardian" and framed traditional family language as something that reinforces unwanted power structures. Taxpayer money supported the entire project.

New York's "gestating parent" and "non-gestating parent" formulation follows the identical script. What began as fringe suggestions in activist guides and budget amendments has now advanced to actual state law in one of America's largest blue states.

This is coordinated ideological creep. Each step tests how much biological reality the public will accept being rewritten out of existence.

Women who carry and birth children will still be mothers in every meaningful sense. The law cannot change that biological fact. What the law can do is remove any formal recognition of that reality in the places where recognition matters most: custody disputes, parental rights, and official records.

Surrogacy and same-sex parenting arrangements can be accommodated with precise legal definitions without requiring the rest of society to pretend motherhood is a neutral administrative function. The bill does not solve a genuine legal problem. It manufactures one to satisfy a narrow ideological demand.

This is the same mindset that insists men can become women, that sex is assigned rather than observed, and that dissent from any of it constitutes bigotry. It is the systematic replacement of observable truth with preferred fiction.

New York Democrats are not leading on this issue. They are following the same script playing out in other blue strongholds: rewrite language, capture institutions, then punish anyone who refuses to comply. The speed and lack of serious debate around this bill show how normalized the project has become inside the party.

Governor Hochul still has time to veto this bill. If she signs it, she will own the decision to erase "mother" and "father" from New York law. Either way, the voters who actually care about protecting women, children, and the English language now have a clear marker of which party treats biological reality as optional.