Democrat Claims Trump Crime Crackdown Is "The Very Same Thing" As The Rise Of Third Reich

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat Illinois gov JB Pritzker has declared that America is currently witnessing what the early days of the Third Reich resembled.

“In the early days of the Nazi regime, they started slowly but surely taking away people’s rights,” Pritzker babbled during an interview.

“And what we’re seeing now is the very same thing,” he further declared.

JUST IN: Illinois gov JB Pritzker says America is currently witnessing what the early days of the Nazi regime looked like.



Just one week ago, Pritzker said it was dangerous for the Trump admin to call Democrats "fascists" as he now equates the Trump admin to Nazis.



"In the… pic.twitter.com/6jHKP2i944 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2025

Pritzker’s remarks come just one week after he said it was dangerous for the Trump Administration to label Democrats as “fascists”

Yet now he is not just comparing the Administration to Nazis, but declaring they are “the same thing.”

When Trump began federal interventions in Chicago, Pritzker doubled down, likening the president’s vow to deploy the National Guard to the Nazis “tearing down a constitutional republic,” conveniently ignoring Chicago’s 2024 homicide tally, which topped 600 by year’s end.

JB Pritzker: I never called them Nazis



Also JB Pritzker: OK, so maybe I called Trump Hitler and Republicans nazis on a dozen occasions…pic.twitter.com/28MLpXvaec — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 15, 2025

As we earlier highlighted, Pritzker is also blaring all over leftist media that Trump is militarising cities in order to use troops to steal the midterm elections next year.

Trump’s crime crackdown continues undeterred with 300 troops now deployed to Chicago to protect federal officers and assets amid protests against immigration enforcement operations, such as those near ICE facilities.

In the face of brazen attacks on law enforcement, Pritzker has called the deployment an “un-American” overreach and sued alongside the city to block it, citing potential violations of laws like the Posse Comitatus Act that limit military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

Trump has said that he may also consider invoking the Insurrection Act, a rarely used federal law that empowers the president to deploy U.S. military forces domestically to suppress insurrections, rebellions, or domestic violence when local authorities are unable or unwilling to maintain order.

The Act bypasses typical restrictions on military use for civilian policing and has been invoked only about 30 times in U.S. history, most recently during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Trump has also multiple times in the past 24 hours called Democrats and their leftist foot soldiers “insurrectionists.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! PRESIDENT TRUMP: “These Democrats, they’re like INSURRECTIONISTS!”



“OK? They’re SO BAD for our country, their policies.”



Cue the meltdowns. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YIQv6wm4AY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2025

Trump said the magic word again 👀



“If you take a look at what's been going on in Portland, that's insurrection. I mean, that's pure insurrection.”



This is not an accident. It’s a messaging campaign.



We are being mentally prepared for what is to come.



pic.twitter.com/rKf8VIOS8y — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 7, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.