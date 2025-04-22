Democrat County Attorney Lets Anti-Tesla Terrorist Off the Hook

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJ Media,

So an unhinged leftist goes through downtown Minneapolis, casually walking his dog and keying Teslas as if it’s a hobby. Not just one or two vehicles, but six Teslas, to be exact, with damage totaling more than $20,000. Caught red-handed on video, arrested by police, and unequivocally identified as 33-year-old Dylan Adams, a state employee no less.

Seems like a slam-dunk criminal case, right? Wrong. Instead of holding him accountable, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty decided to give him a pass.

Yes, you read that right. The man caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, but rather than face criminal charges, Adams gets the warm embrace of “diversion.” According to Moriarty’s office, its priority is ensuring that he “keeps his job” and has the opportunity to pay restitution. Really? Is this what justice looks like now under liberal leadership—a coddling of the perpetrator while his victims are left wondering if their property even matters? This isn’t prosecutorial discretion; it’s left-wing activism.

As a Democrat affiliated with Minnesota’s DFL Party, Moriarity has consistently championed leftist criminal justice reforms, including claims of racial disparities in marijuana stings and traffic stops, advocating for reduced incarceration, and emphasizing rehabilitation for juvenile offenders. Her tenure as Hennepin County Public Defender has been marked by clashes with establishment figures over her vocal stance on systemic racism. She also publicly identified as queer during her campaign, aligning herself with broader social justice movements.

This is a case study in everything wrong with progressive governance. Minneapolis police did their job. They identified a suspect, arrested him, and presented the case to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. But instead of enforcing the law, Moriarty turned it into a joke. The perpetrator is a state employee, a data analyst for the Department of Human Services. If that sounds familiar, it’s because bureaucrats like him are protected at all costs under leftist policies, and that protection comes at our expense.

Who benefits from this? It’s certainly not the victims, who now have to fight tooth and nail for restitution they may never see. And it’s certainly not law-abiding citizens who are left wondering if criminals face any real consequences anymore. This isn’t just a failure at the local level; it’s emblematic of a broader liberal obsession with excusing bad behavior. In their worldview, the criminal is somehow the real victim, and property crimes are treated as minor inconveniences instead of serious offenses.

But this wasn’t a random outburst of poor judgment. Adams systematically keyed cars targeting automotive “villains” like Tesla because Elon Musk has the audacity to want to root out wasteful spending from the government.

Even more infuriating, Moriarty’s office tried to spin this decision as a win for fairness and justice. “Our main priorities are to secure restitution for the victims and hold Mr. Adams accountable,” a spokesperson claimed.

Really? Because it seems like the only person with guaranteed benefits here is the guy who broke the law. The attorney’s office also claimed this diversion program would reduce the likelihood of repeat offenses. How? By letting him off with a slap on the wrist? Forgive us if we're skeptical of that logic.

This entire fiasco exposes the moral bankruptcy at the core of leftist ideology. These are the same people who excused the chaos and destruction of the BLM riots, who now clamor for the return of a deported MS-13 gang member, and who remain conveniently silent as Teslas are vandalized simply because the company’s CEO is aligned with Donald Trump. Time and again, Democrats show us exactly who they are: the party that coddles criminals and vilifies law-abiding Americans.