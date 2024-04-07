Democrat Division Intensifies As Ex-Speaker Pelosi Joins Call For Biden To Stop Arming Israel

A divide among Democrats over whether to halt defense aid to Israel is growing more fierce, causing a crisis and headache for Biden strategists ahead of the presidential election, which has only intensified in the wake of last week's Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attack on the World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza, which left seven international workers dead, including an American.

This intensifying fragmentation of Biden's base has been on display this weekend also given former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - still very influential among Dems - has publicly come out against Biden's policy to continue arming Israel. The issue is entering the heart of the Democratic establishment, threatening unity.

Axios reports that she "signed onto a call by progressive members of Congress for the U.S. to stop transferring weapons to Israel over a strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza."

The letter she signed, and which was led by Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), included the signatures of some 40 Democrats.

"In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers," the lawmakers stated in the letter addressed to President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"If this strike is found to have violated U.S. or international law, we urge you to continue withholding these transfers until those responsible are held accountable," the lawmakers wrote.

However, a follow-up statement from a Pelosi representative to Axios has this to say: "Speaker Pelosi knows President Biden's support for Israel and empathy with the innocent civilians in Gaza, and she respects his judgment in how to proceed."

This trend of the Gaza war becoming a bright red dividing line among Democrats is also on display with recent stories like the following from Epoch Times-- Pro-Israel Democrat Group Endorses ‘Squad’ Primary Opponents:

A Democrat pro-Israel group has endorsed candidates challenging incumbents who are members of the far-left congressional group “The Squad.” Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) announced on April 3 its backing of Westchester County Executive George Latimer and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. DMFI did not state its reasons for backing the two other than through announcing a slate of endorsements.

So now the 'fight' is on and it's becoming a real issue with campaign money lining up on either side. Still, those voters who put the Squad members in office in the first place are more than likely to come down on the anti-Israel side.

Another indicator that the internal Democrat divide is accelerating is that the controversy has completely altered a long-standing White House tradition. Muslim leaders are boycotting an annual White House Ramadan gathering which marks the end of the Muslim season of fasting:

The Biden administration is hosting a scaled-down Ramadan gathering for Muslim and Arab Americans after several community leaders declined the invite over the unrelenting and steadfast nature of US support for Israel’s war on Gaza. The event scheduled for Tuesday will be in stark contrast to previous Muslim celebrations and gatherings under the Biden administration, which have seen packed ballrooms of Muslims from all over the country joining the White House festivities. This year, the iftar will be confined to staffers only, and a separate gathering will take place for Muslim community members.

U.S. MUSLIMS REJECT BIDEN THIS RAMADAN



After boycotting the White House's annual Iftar invitation, American Muslims staged an Iftar protest outside demanding an end to U.S. arms to Israel & a ceasefire.



pic.twitter.com/WTbXKELpBh — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) April 3, 2024

One such Muslim community leader and activist told Middle East Eye that Palestinian-Americans are "vehemently opposed to any Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, or any person who has an ounce of humanity" attending the event.

All of this is of course a plus for Trump's chances of retaking the White House going into November, also given the Israel-Gaza issue is much less of a divisive flashpoint issue for Republican voters.