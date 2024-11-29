Democrat Mayors Say They Will Use Police To Obstruct Trump's Deportation Of Illegals

There are only two issues that Democrats might care more about than the national legalization of abortion: Blocking the passage of voter ID laws, and, blocking the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

The reason should be relatively obvious - Keeping the border open and illegal immigrants flowing into the US is the key to election victory for progressives in the long run. If leftists are going to exterminate millions of future voters in the womb, then their only other option to fill ballot boxes is to import people from the third world and give them as much free stuff as possible so they're sure to vote blue.

Democrats have been pushing for a sweeping amnesty for illegals for years. If they had won the 2024 election by a comfortable margin it's a certainty that an amnesty would be at the top of their priority list. The open border policies and sanctuary actions of the political left are in direct violation of US immigration law, but Democrats act as if these laws are a suggestion rather than the rule. Without federal enforcement squarely in their corner blue cities and states only have one option left - Pretend they have the moral high ground and drum up as much civil unrest as possible.

This might work in deep blue sanctuary cities, but the Trump Administration won the election in a landslide which included the popular vote. The majority of Americans want deportations and these cities do not have significant national backing. Despite this fact, some Democrat mayors are threatening to utilize local police forces to obstruct Trump's mass deportation efforts.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston claims the deportation of illegals is "unconstitutional" and he initially threatened to use local law enforcement to block federal agencies from entering the city to carry out migrant arrests. He ultimately walked these comments back, but only to a point, saying he's 'willing to go to jail' to prevent deportations.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston suggests using Denver police to block mass deportations under Trump , calling it a ‘Tiananmen Square’ Moment is now walking back those comments after some backlash @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/WeuXbpB29v — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 25, 2024

For leftists the standard procedure is to wait and see how effectively they can use activist groups as a shield and then they change their rhetoric accordingly. If they can get the mob to show up on the doorsteps of DHS and ICE officials like they did with Supreme Court judges in 2023 then they may feel emboldened to escalate. Johnston seemed to tone down his chest puffing theatrics after incoming Border Czar Tom Homan gave him a reality check.

“You are absolutely breaking the law. All he has to do is look at Arizona v. U.S. and he would see he’s breaking the law, Homan said flatly. “But, look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing. He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail.”

Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan:



"Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: He's willing to go to jail. I'm willing to put him in jail."



Let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/mnVOJwfesv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 26, 2024

Democrats don't have the testicular fortitude to go into any fight alone, but the deportation debate is within their favorite wheelhouse, which is "resistance against the man". For the past four years progressives have had the support of every government institution, almost every corporation and every NGO in the US and abroad, yet, they still tried to pretend they were the underdog fighting a rebellion against an oppressor. Now they truly are the underdog and they will certainly try to play to that image using the deportation drama as a background.

The Mayor of Tuscon, Regina Romero, has also threatened the use of local police to obstruct deportation arrests. Her messaging is once again centered on the claim that deportations of illegals are a violation of higher moral standards. The law and the will of the voters must therefore take a back seat to the superior virtues of the progressive ideology.

The mayor of Tucson in Arizona is now vowing to work with local police to resist

Trump’s mass deportation plans



Can’t wait to see this moron arrested



pic.twitter.com/Wr1Z9tyOPh — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 28, 2024

It should be noted that members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua have been intercepted in Denver County and in Cochise County just east of Tuscon. They are specifically organizing in sanctuary cities with lax immigration standards, and they often recruit from illegal migrant shelters already in these areas.

Multiple blue cites have stated publicly that they intend to refuse help to immigration agents during deportations. This includes the catch and release of violent criminals in order to prevent their arrest by ICE. In other words, Democrats would rather see rapists and murders back on the streets than hand them over to Trump. The thought process here seems utterly insane, but again, it makes perfect sense when one realizes how much time and energy Democrats have invested in their amnesty model.

Without a massive third world voting block bought off with US tax dollars, it's unlikely that progressives will win another election for a very long time.