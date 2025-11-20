Democrat Plaskett Digs Deeper Grave On Epstein Ties

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat Stacey Plaskett has doubled down on her Epstein collusion in a cringe inducing CNN interview, shrugging off his known sex offender status and sparking outrage as the Epstein files bill clears the Senate for Trump’s signature, exposing the left’s sudden “transparency” push as a desperate backfire.

Here’s the backstory:

Plaskett defended her Epstein texts, stating “I believed Epstein had information. I was gonna get that information to seek truth.”

The CNN anchor pressed, “At the time, he was a known sex offender…” prompting Plaskett to respond “A lot of people have done a lot of crimes!”

In an earlier House floor speech, Plaskett admitted, “I got a text from Jeffrey Epstein, who at the time was my constituent… who was sharing information with me.”

She added, “I have been a lawyer for thirty years… I know how to question individuals. I know how to seek information. I have sought information from confidential informants, from murderers, from other individuals because I want the truth.”

Plaskett claimed Republicans have “taken a text exchange which shows no participation, no assistance, no involvement in any illegal activity and weaponized it for political theater.”

She added that Epstein “As a constituent, as an individual who gave donations to me, when I learned of the extents of his actions after his investigation, I gave that money to women organizations in my community…That’s what I think should have been done and that’s what I did.”

The House rejected censuring Plaskett over her Epstein collusion, with every Democrat voting to shield her—3 Republicans crossed over, 3 Dems abstained.

This swampy move drew fury as the left is rallying behind Plaskett despite the scandal.

To make matters even worse, there was a reported backroom deal made to dodge Plaskett’s censure in exchange for dropping one on Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL).

Rep. Luna blasted: “House leadership exchanged that censure failure for the withdrawal of a vote to censure and refer Cory Mills to house ethics for investigation. The swamp protects itself.”

Rep. Nancy Mace is now forcing a Mills censure vote, in an attempt to crack the bipartisan cover-up.

As we highlighted, the Epstein files bill has cleared the Senate unanimously and is now headed to Trump’s desk for signature—potentially unlocking a searchable database of all documents.

Trump declared earlier this week that “The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!”

Analyst Scott Jennings urged “We’re going to find out the Epstein political story has everything to do with Democrats – and nothing to do with Donald Trump. That could blow up in their face!”

He added: “If there was incriminating evidence about Trump in the Epstein docs, it would have been leaked already. He’s been public enemy number one for 10 years!”

Jennings reiterated, “It’s been going on for 10 years. If there was a shred of anything to know about Donald Trump, we would already know it.”

“We know that Trump knew Jeffrey Epstein, and we know that he excommunicated him from Mar-a-Lago and his life. We also know that after Epstein was convicted, that powerful Democrats continued to stay in touch with Jeffrey Epstein,” Jennings further stressed.

“This is not a story about Trump. It is a story about powerful men. Many of them are in the Democratic Party. We’re going to find that out,” he predicted.

In related remarks, Sen. Josh Hawley stated that “The Democrats are going to regret ever playing around with this, and they’re going to regret embracing ‘transparency,’ though I’m glad they did!”

“They thought, I think, that that files would never become public. They thought this was all a game. Well, guess what? They’re going to get their wish. They are going to become public.” Hawley further proclaimed.

He added: “The president’s going to sign the bill. The president’s been right all along on this. He said months ago, make public everything you can that’s not classified. Now Congress is finally going to do it. And I think we’re going to learn a lot.”

“A lot of people suddenly are going to get real reticent to talk about Epstein, whether it’s Hakeem Jeffries, whether it’s Larry Summers… We’re going to find out a lot about a lot of folks because you know what else is in this bill that just passed tonight? It’s got to be a searchable database so any American can go in and read the files for themselves,” Hawley explained.

Speaking of Summers, the ex-Treasury Secretary has resigned from OpenAI’s board and stepped back from Harvard activities—sweating as the searchable files loom, with Democrats stone silent on the fallout.

This all highlights how Trump should never have stalled on this matter. Democrat-Epstein ties can now be unmasked—proving the real scandal all along was their silence.

