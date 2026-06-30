Democrat Politicians Are Being Attacked By The Woke Mob They Helped Create

If modern history has taught us anything, it's that one should never align one's self with zealots. They might be useful for creating momentum and pushing your agenda forward at the time, but eventually they will deem you inadequate to their standards, because frankly, no one is actually capable of meeting their standards.

The political left's shift into radical communism (and radical Islam) is accelerating rapidly, with a number of incumbent and "centrist" Democrat politicians being unseated by "Democratic Socialists" in the primaries in states like New York. Meanwhile, the far-left is taking over management in deep blue cities across the US.

Rumors suggest that the party is heavily divided and they are unsuccessfully trying to hide it. Zohran Mamdani's ascension to mayor of NYC was the canary in the coal mine and a sign of things to come. There is a rising tide of militant woke fanatics using the Democrat Party as a vehicle to gain access to positions of political power, and the Dems happily invited them in.

And, with any socialist revolution, those who are viewed as moderates or "less revolutionary" are always targeted for expulsion (or extinction) once the zealots gain enough influence.

Case-in-point, California State Senator Scott Wiener, perhaps one of the most radical (and some would argue one of the most detestable) Democrat politicians in office today, is not safe from the woke mob. Wiener has operated as an agent for LGBT activism and it's the central pillar of his career. Yet, during a trans pride march in San Francisco last week he was accosted by a gaggle of crazies demanding he leave because of his past support for Israel.

Scott Wiener showed up to the trans march and for the first time we kicked his ass out. It's sad because while he's written some good legislation for queers, hes ultimately a genocidal-supporting center right shill. Trigger warning: broken man walking away defeated. Vote Connie! pic.twitter.com/TXIB7omxde — Dimitry Yakoushkin (@decadimitry) June 27, 2026

After extensive pressure from pro-Islam activists, Wiener shifted his position on Gaza in January and explicitly labeled the situation a "genocide". It didn't matter. Because Wiener is Jewish he is considered guilty by default. It's incredible how quickly the very people that accuse conservatives of being "Nazis" end up acting just like Nazis.

U.S. Congressional candidate Scott Wiener was harassed by a Free Palestine activist. 🇺🇸



Scott, who is Jewish, had changed his stance on Israel, parroting the typical Free Palestine rhetoric, in order to get easy votes.



It turns out, to nobody's surprise, that he still isn't… pic.twitter.com/ZDXdpiEqQd — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 25, 2026

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer received similar treatment recently. After he joined a pride march in NYC, the boos were hard to ignore and the cheers were thin.

This response from leftist crowds is becoming more frequent as they turn their sights on the Democrat establishment. The party is changing from the inside and leaders like Schumer are no longer considered extreme enough. The progressives want to burn the system (and their ideological opponents) to the ground, and Schumer is part of that system.

CNN: "It's no longer the overall electorate that doesn't like Chuck Schumer...he’s actually not popular with Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/gO05m4KY5n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2026

Conservatives might view these divisions among Democrats as predictable, but also as a welcome advantage. Seeing people like Scott Wiener and Chuck Schumer get browbeaten by a communist struggle session is indeed hilarious. The cancel culture they avidly supported over the past decade smells their blood in the water this time, and the feeding frenzy is circling closer.

There is, however, the long term problem of an increasingly militant leftist movement operating in the midst of an American society seeking order and sanity. Once the Democrat Party officially becomes the Democratic Socialist Party, any chances a peaceful solution will disappear. Some would argue that US politics already crossed that line a long time ago.