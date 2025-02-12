Democrat Rep. Perfectly Boils Down Party's Agenda When Given Just 30 Seconds To Speak...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, whoever the hell she is, provided a moment of pure clarity when she was told she had just half a minute to speak at the never ending Screechfest protest they’re holding.

When required to boil down the Democrats’ agenda into a sound bite, Dexter, or ‘Madder Maxine’ if you prefer, came up with “we have to fuck Trump.”

WATCH: Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Dexter tells crowd that “We have to f*ck Trump!” pic.twitter.com/oqe6KPqcjp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2025

That perfectly encapsulates their outlook on every issue, no matter how sensible Trump’s policies might be.

What is wrong with these people?? — aka (@akafaceUS) February 11, 2025

They really have nothing else.

Democrats: "Trump made her say it." — David Klug (@davidklugFL) February 12, 2025

She asked no one to tell her children that their mom is deranged.

Oh honey, I’m certain your children already know what a heinous person you are — Juju (@Teacrumpets) February 11, 2025

Yeah, they already know.

Look at how pathetic you Democrats are and have become… what a joke. 🤦‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 11, 2025

They’ve learned nothing.

Oh, Maxine, I think you seem quite comfortable with it. But as usual, you guys like to act rudely and still claim the moral high ground. That's even worse in my book. — Leah (@Leah19519359) February 11, 2025

Until the Democrats clean out every one of these weirdos and completely start again, they’re done.

That was weird af — KSJ (@KSJ_Kreative) February 11, 2025

* * *

