Democrat Rep. Perfectly Boils Down Party's Agenda When Given Just 30 Seconds To Speak...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, whoever the hell she is, provided a moment of pure clarity when she was told she had just half a minute to speak at the never ending Screechfest protest they’re holding.

When required to boil down the Democrats’ agenda into a sound bite, Dexter, or ‘Madder Maxine’ if you prefer, came up with “we have to fuck Trump.”

That perfectly encapsulates their outlook on every issue, no matter how sensible Trump’s policies might be.

They really have nothing else.

She asked no one to tell her children that their mom is deranged.

Yeah, they already know.

They’ve learned nothing.

Until the Democrats clean out every one of these weirdos and completely start again, they’re done.

*  *  *

