Democrat Rep. Sterilizes Herself To Protest Trump

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Democratic state Rep. from Michigan says she has sterilised herself as a form of protest against President Trump.

Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) stated “Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America.”

“I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate,” she added while speaking to hundreds of extreme left-wing protesters on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol.

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” she further claimed.

Unable to access contraception? What on Earth is she blathering about?

In 2022, Michigan added a measure to their state constitution that made abortion, contraception, and sterilization a “fundamental right.”

Trump has also repeatedly said abortion is a states issue following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

As such, it is unclear why these people are still claiming that Trump is going to deny them those rights.

Radical leftists are inventing fake issues as a justification for staying angry and taking extreme measures because they cannot accept that Trump won the election.

Footage from the Michigan protest was posted online by Trump supporters who were harassed and told they had no right to be there.

