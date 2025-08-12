Democrat Whistleblower Says "Unethical" Schiff Leaked Classified Info In "Treasonous" Russiagate Plot

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJMedia.com,

A veteran career intelligence officer who spent more than a decade working for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee repeatedly warned the FBI—beginning in 2017—that then-Rep. Adam Schiff had personally approved leaking classified information to smear then-President Donald Trump over the now-debunked Russiagate hoax.

Schiff became the face of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative, shamelessly reading the discredited Steele dossier into the congressional record and falsely claiming to have seen intelligence proving Trump’s guilt—claims that were pure fiction.

According to JusttheNews.com, these new bombshell allegations are detailed in FBI memos that Director Kash Patel has now turned over to Congress, exposing Schiff’s brazen use of intelligence as a political weapon.

The FBI 302 interview reports obtained by Just the News state the intelligence staffer — a Democrat by party affiliation who described himself as a friend to both Schiff, now a California senator, and former Republican House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes — considered the classified leaking to be "unethical," "illegal," and “treasonous,” but was told not to worry about it because Schiff believed he would be spared prosecution under the Constitution's speech and debate clause. No publicly-disclosed opinion from the Attorney General or the Solicitor General can be found making that determination as a matter of law. But officials told Just the News that DOJ officials showed little interest in pursuing Schiff when the allegations were brought to them years ago, citing the very same excuse the lawmaker had offered.

A 2023 FBI interview proved pivotal.

The whistleblower described meetings where Schiff authorized leaks calibrated to discredit Trump, going so far as to declare the leaks would help lead to an indictment:

When working in this capacity, [redacted staffer's name] was called to an all-staff meeting by SCHIFF. In this meeting, SCHIFF stated the group would leak classified information which was derogatory to President of the United States DONALD J. TRUMP. SCHIFF stated the information would be used to indict President TRUMP.

According to the whistleblower he "stated this would be illegal and, upon hearing his concerns, unnamed members of the meeting reassured that they would not be caught leaking classified information.”

Unfortunately, the leaks no longer fall within the statute of limitations, effectively shielding Schiff from prosecution. Meanwhile, as we’ve previously reported, he’s recently faced referral to the DOJ for suspected mortgage fraud, making this pattern of ethical lapses impossible to ignore.

Patel deserves credit for releasing the documents that make clear how intelligence and law enforcement have been wielded as blunt political instruments. “For years, certain officials used their positions to selectively leak classified information to shape political narratives,” Patel told JusttheNews.com. "It was all done with one purpose: to weaponize intelligence and law enforcement for political gain. Those abuses eroded public trust in our institutions."

Patel added, "The FBI will now lead the charge, with our partners at DOJ, and Congress will have the chance to uncover how political power may have been weaponized and to restore accountability.”

It is now impossible to ignore how Adam Schiff hijacked classified information and congressional authority to orchestrate political warfare from the heart of government. The only winners are the cynics who bet on Washington’s inability to police itself. For anybody paying attention, the scale and brazenness of these abuses demand not just censure, but real accountability.

The truth about Adam Schiff’s betrayal is finally out—he weaponized classified intelligence to destroy Trump.