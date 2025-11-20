Democratic Lawmakers Call On Military Members, Intelligence Community To "Refuse Illegal Orders"

Authored by Jackson Richman & Joseph Lord via The Epoch Times,

Six Democratic lawmakers have called on members of the military and the intelligence community to disobey “illegal orders” from the top command.

A video was released on X on Nov. 18 featuring Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), and Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.). Each of these lawmakers served in the military or the intelligence community.

“We want to speak directly to members of the military—and the Intelligence Community—who take risks each day to keep Americans safe,” said Kelly, Slotkin, Crow, and Deluzio, one by one, each speaking different sections of the sentence in the video.

Slotkin said service members are “under enormous stress and pressure right now” amid national disputes over the limits of executive authority and military operations.

Kelly, Slotkin, and Crow accused the Trump administration of “pitting our uniformed military and Intelligence Community professionals against American citizens.”

The Democratic lawmakers didn’t specify in their short video any specific orders from the administration they are targeting. Meanwhile, a handful of issues related to military and intelligence operations have flared up recently, including the Trump administration’s National Guard deployment to several major cities in recent months, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland, Oregon.

Some local officials and Democratic governors opposed these deployments, which the administration said were intended to reduce crime and protect federal agents and property during federal law enforcement operations. The use of the National Guard for protection of federal property and other interests is permitted under federal statutes. Other functions, such as law enforcement, are more restricted.

The administration’s airstrikes on alleged drug boats—now numbering more than 20 strikes that have killed more than 80 alleged traffickers—have also come under scrutiny.

Critics, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), have argued that these strikes constitute the military carrying out law enforcement functions and are contrary to American legal traditions and norms. In law enforcement matters, officials must follow the legal process, including obtaining warrants on suspects and receiving permission to make arrests or use lethal force.

The administration has stated that drug traffickers are foreign terrorists and that the airstrikes constitute self-defense amid an opioid crisis in America. The Department of Justice has said military service members who take part in the strikes will not be subject to prosecution.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), who has received classified briefings on the strikes, has called for the administration to share more information with the public on the strikes. Rogers said that the evidence presented to him showed that the strikes are “completely legal.”

“They should be more transparent about it, in my view,” he said of administration officials.

In the video, Kelly and Goodlander noted that members of the military and the intelligence community swore an oath to defend the Constitution.

“The threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad—but from right here at home,” Deluzio, then Crow said.

“Our laws are clear,” said Kelly, who added with Slotkin, “You can refuse illegal orders.”

“You must refuse illegal orders,” Deluzio continued.

“No one has to carry out orders that violate the law—or our Constitution,” said Slotkin, then Houlahan.

Under U.S. military law, members of the military are obligated to refuse “manifestly unlawful” orders, including orders to commit a crime or violate the Constitution. Federal law prohibits members of the intelligence community from taking part in unlawful or unconstitutional activities, even when ordered to do so by superiors.

The Trump administration criticized the video.

“Stage 4 [Trump Derangement Syndrome],” posted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

White House Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller in a post on X: “Democrat lawmakers are now openly calling for insurrection.”

Speaking later on Fox News, Miller described the video as a “rebellion” by Democrats.

“It is insurrection, plainly, directly, without question,” Miller said.

“It’s a general call for rebellion from the CIA and the armed services of the United States by Democrat lawmakers, saying that you have not only the right, but the duty and the obligation to defy orders of the commander-in-chief that those who carry weapons in America’s name should defy their chain of command and engage in open acts of insurrection.”

The Epoch Times reached out to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for comment on the video and did not receive a response by publication time.