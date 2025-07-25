Democratic Party Deletes X Post Accidentally Spotlighting Bidenflation

The Democratic Party abandoned meritocracy long ago. Today, it's fully aligned with the far-left obsession over 'equity' and 'diversity,' with party leaders openly championing socialism and even praising Marxism.

Democrats don't realize they're their own worst enemies. The push for a socialist reconstruction of America via their DEI warrior squad is just creating hurdle upon hurdle and slowing the momentum.

The latest hurdle - this time credibility and trust - is that whoever runs the Democratic Party's DEI social media team just revealed how incredibly uninformed they are. One would think that with an elite liberal education, the pronoun-wielding team would have a better grasp of basic economics.

On Thursday, the Democratic Party's official X account attempted to criticize President Trump over lingering food inflation. Yet the DEI warriors running the account showed zero understanding of when the inflation actually began - during the first term of the Biden-Harris regime.

What comes next is hilarious. The social media team likely got a nudge from higher-ups about their epic messaging mistake and deleted the post—probably after the White House responded to the X post with some much-needed common sense.

You know it's bad, when all the @WhiteHouse has to do is repost @TheDemocrats, and add a label. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fTKstKlsTr — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) July 24, 2025

Now deleted post by Democrats.

Hilarious.

This is the informational war. Trump's social media team is actively engaged.