Democratic Senator Wants Illegal Immigrants To Join The Military

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) wants illegal immigrants to be given the opportunity to join the U.S. Military in return for citizenship.

Durbin made the comments during a recent Senate speech.

Noting how low enlistment levels represent a “grave threat to our national security,” Durbin and that these shortfalls could be met by recruiting illegal aliens.

“Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, Navy, and the Air Force? They can’t reach their quotas each month. They can’t find enough people to join our military forces. And there are those who are undocumented who want the chance to serve and risk their lives for this country. Should we give them a chance? I think we should,” said Durbin.

Durbin says “undocumented” young people who can pass physical and background tests should be able to “serve in our military and if you do it honorably we will make you citizens of the United States.”

Meanwhile, in related comments, commentator Gavin McInnes wondered if waves of illegal migrants were being allowed to enter the country so they could be used as part of a standing army for World War 3.

“So you know immigration has been so weird recently, with all these men of fighting age and the intense variety. It’s not just Mexicans anymore, Somalians, it’s never families,” he said. “Are we staffing an army for World War 3?” asked McInnes. “Is that what these 4 million a year people doing here?”

The talk show host noted that if Iran became embroiled in Israel’s war, the entire Muslim world would team up, with China and Russia’s support, against America.

“You need a lot of dead bodies for World War 3, so is that the fucking globalist plan?” asked McInnes.

