Democratic Socialists Openly Call For The Erasure Of Constitutional Government

Joseph McCarthy was right about everything. Communist movements have been playing the long game from inside western nations, exploiting the liberal freedoms westerners enjoy as a backdoor to sabotage free market choice and constitutional checks and balances from within. The players might have changed over the decades, but the ideological goals remain the same.

Forget about the "false left/right paradigm"; that concept is now dead. Whatever logical clarity or loyalty to the American way that average progressives might have had is long gone. They have detached completely from morality and ideals of merit and responsibility. They are financially backed by some of the most evil NGOs and globalist corporations on the planet. They have ties to some of the most despicable and oppressive governments in the world.

The political left is the monster they claim to be fighting against. They are the foot soldiers of the globalist order. They are the greatest existing threat to western civilization. To be "right wing" today simply means your principles sit to the right of Stalin and Mao. It doesn't take much deviation to find yourself a mortal enemy of the leftist fold.

Furthermore, these groups are intricately organized and operating using classic communist subversion tactics commonly used throughout Europe from the 1920s to the 1990s. This includes front organizations, labor infiltration, agitation, influence operations, paramilitary training and mass propaganda.

Remember when Democrats used to argue that the woke movement was not communist and to label it as such was a misinterpretation of what communism actually is? Remember when they argued that Cultural Marxism is not a real thing? Well, now they're coming out and openly admitting the agenda.

DSA candidates are infesting the Democrat Party, and if you thought the typical blue state liberals were extreme, get ready because the next generation is full-bore collectivist in their rhetoric and resolve. In recent interviews with DSA politicians and campaigners, they list a series of goals (or demands) then intend to enact once they gain enough governmental power. For example...

Erasure Of The Electoral College: In other words, the destruction of the republic and the institution of a traditional "democracy" in which the 51% rule over the 49%. Leftists have long believed that they are the majority of the US population, which is why they constantly call for the end of the electoral college. Donald Trump's latest presidential win showed that leftists can't always count on a popular majority to maintain power, but they have an answer for that.

End Of The Two Party System: This might sound like a rational policy, especially for libertarians. However, America already has an open party system; there is no law preventing third, fourth or fifth party candidates from participation in elections. What the DSA wants, at bottom, is a parliamentary system of government similar to governments across Europe.

Why? Because parliamentary systems are designed to suppress conservative and nationalist movements. In a parliament, multiple leftist parties will often vie for greater control but whenever conservative movements arise these parties join forces to stonewall the right-wing from any real power. We have only to look to Europe today to see these suppression tactics in action, from France to Germany to the UK.

End Of The Senate: Again, this is something conservatives might agree with out of anger over Senate inaction, but leftists have a far different motive. They want a massive and expansive congress which would create even more bureaucracy, have the power to choose the president or leader of the executive branch instead of the public, and remove all checks and balances through the three branch framework.

Expand Or Replace The Supreme Court: Socialists want a court that is completely subservient to congress and is loaded with leftist judges. They rage over the idea that judges might interpret constitutional law against the favor of leftist policies. Want to keep your gun rights or free speech? Forget it if the DSA ever gets into power.

32-Hour Work Week And Extreme Increases To Minimum Wage: DSA activists are economically retarded and have no concept of budgets and profit margins. They think more like pillagers - They see companies with wealth and they want to take it by any means necessary. The problem is, drastic cuts to productivity and huge wage increases will only lead to the destruction of businesses.

They will have to close up shop or fire a substantial number of workers to survive. Leftists will then try to force companies stop layoffs. This level of control is a fantasy and companies will fire people anyway. The end game will, of course, be socialist calls for the government to nationalize the economy, which will also end in financial collapse as demand greatly outweighs production.

Paid Leave And Free College: Who is going to pay for a bunch of low IQ dissidents to get degrees in gender fluid studies or underwater basket weaving? Only the taxpayer. Who is going to pay for European-style paid leave programs? Only larger companies will be able to afford it, meaning small businesses will die out.

Defund The Police And Eliminate The Prison System: We've already seen how this goes. When woke activists tried these programs in blue cities across the US, crime skyrocketed. Social service workers and "community outreach" personnel are utterly incapable of handling the typical criminal. So, they will do nothing instead and let repeat offenders run rampant.

Democrat Socialist Co-chair Ashik Siddique: “Our police and prison system is stacked toward persecuting poor people... the language that we have in there is abolishing the police and prison system that protects capital over people.” pic.twitter.com/dg7XzyC828 — America (@america) August 2, 2026

Leftists use the claim that they want more equality of policing against "wealthy criminals" in order to appeal to the American distaste of elitism and corporate crime. However, this is always pursued in tandem with less policing of "lower class" criminals (usually minorities). The real reason leftist are so opposed to the criminal justice system is because most of them believe that lower class criminality is justified as an act of social justice against the rich (anyone with more money or success than they have).

Slavery Reparations: No white American with any sense of dignity is going to pay reparations to black people who have never been slaves. It's not going to happen. But, socialists want minorities on their side as a righteous shield and so they will continue to promise reparations for decades to come.

Feminism For All: This is perhaps the most destructive goal of all, because it would enshrine feminism as a national ideological pillar. The remnant of the old "patriarchy" is the only thing keeping the US from total collapse. Feminists are a cancer on society and the source of most of America's ills.

It's not just the abortion issue; feminists want women's supremacy, not equality, which means men (mostly white men) acting as the work engine the feeds women's coffers through taxation and government subsidies. They are also the main source for the rise of the LGBT movement and gender-relativism. The DSA would joyfully burn western civilization to the ground to achieve a system in which relativism is the standard.

Open Borders And Path To Citizenship For All Illegals: Nationalism is the barrier that prevents globalism from reaching its final form. Borders, national identities and cultural separation are sins in the eyes of the woke cult. They believe that if they eliminate all of these ideals then they will have no more enemies and they will therefore control the future of the human race forever.

At this stage it's difficult to say if the DSA platfrom is going to resonate with enough Americans to gain significant momentum. But, recent polls show 66% of all Democrats support the basic idea of socialism. By extension, leftists are fuming over the reversal of public opinion on liberalism - They came so close to total control under Obama and under Biden and twice they have been thwarted.

When leftists lose the first thing they always do is double down. They do not take accountability and question their own thinking; they assert that they are right, everyone else is wrong or stupid, and they become even more insane. The Democratic Socialists are a reflection of this mentality. The more Democrats continue to lose ground, the more the DSA is going to grow because leftists don't care about being right, they only want to win.

Don't be surprised if the socialists rise from the woke grave to wreak havoc in 2028 and beyond.