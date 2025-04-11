Democratic State Attorneys General Sue To Restore COVID-Related Programs For K-12 Students

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A group of Democratic state attorneys general and a governor sued the Trump administration on April 10 to attempt to stop it from ending more than $1.1 billion in funding for addressing the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on K–12 students.

New York Attorney General Letitia James makes an announcement on March 14, 2025. Oliver Mantyk/The Epoch Times

Filed in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit is in response to the Department of Education’s March 28 announcement that it would no longer let states utilize funds within programs implemented by a pandemic relief law passed during the Biden administration. Previously, the agency said the funds would be accessible through March 2026.

The states suing said they had planned on the funding and are now dealing with major budget shortfalls because of the agency’s policy change, the lawsuit states.

They said the funding was earmarked for facility upgrades, offering tutoring to students who fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, and feeding homeless students.

“The Trump administration’s latest attack on our schools will hurt our most vulnerable students and make it harder for them to thrive,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was one of the plaintiffs bringing the lawsuit. “Cutting school systems’ access to vital resources that our students and teachers rely on is outrageous and illegal.”

She was joined by the attorneys general of California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was an additional plaintiff.

The group alleges that the Trump administration’s reversal on allowing access to the funds violated procedures necessary by the Administrative Procedures Act. They are asking the court to issue an order vacating the Education Department’s termination of funds and reinstating its previous policy, allowing the states to access the funds through March of next year.

The White House and the Department of Education did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.

President Donald Trump has said education authority should be returned to the states and parents should decide what’s best for their children. He signed an executive order last month directing his administration to hasten the process of dismantling the Education Department, which requires congressional approval.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a plaintiff in Thursday’s lawsuit, accused Trump of “throwing our schools into turmoil and jeopardizing the academic success of a generation of American children” by moving to dismantle the Education Department.

“I’m taking the President to court for the 13th time to help ensure our kids get the educational opportunities they deserve,” Bonta wrote in a statement.

Numerous groups have filed lawsuits challenging the administration’s sweeping cuts, arguing it is revoking congressionally appropriated contracts and grants without first getting input from the legislative branch.

Reuters contributed to this report.