Democrats Are Outraged Over Texas Efforts To Secure The Southern Border

The political left will consistently deny that they desire open borders in the US, but in every policy initiative and in every action they take to impede conservative states they reveal the opposite intent.

Reports are coming in from Governor Greg Abbott's “Operation Lone Star” and the results are impressive so far. Launched in the spring of 2021 after it became clear that Joe Biden intended to eventually remove Title 42 protections put in place during the Trump Administration, the project joins Texas law enforcement and the Texas Department of Public Safety with the Texas Nation Guard to secure the failing border. More effective border fencing has been constructed, efforts to apprehend migrants have been expanded and actions to prevent transportation of migrants through the state have been implemented.

Operation Lone Star has caught over 400,000 illegal immigrants and seized over 422 million doses of fentanyl. However, some people are not pleased with the successful outcome, namely Democrats and the Biden White House.

As video footage circulated across social media of immigrants swarming border towns like El Paso, Biden claimed he intended to “crack down” on illegal crossings. But in reality, the Department of Justice has been trying to thwart Governor Abbot's efforts for the past two years. They tried to stop his organization of national guard at the border, they tried to stop his efforts to punish “coyotes” and immigrant smugglers, and most recently they are attempting to prevent him from using floating border barriers on the Rio Grande.

The floating barriers and border razor wire are proving to be, perhaps, too effective in stopping illegals from sneaking across the river in difficult to secure areas. Democrats have responded with outrage, circulating photos of migrants trying to weave through the barriers, some of them carrying children with them, while calling Abbott a "fascist."

Of course, it was these same exact measures which the state and federal governments used to secure El Paso right before Joe Biden's much publicized visit in January of this year.

Biden ignored the pleas of border states for months while the region was overrun with millions of migrants coming from South and Central America. The Democrat Mayor of El Paso even declared a state of emergency as the city streets were stacked with arriving illegals. Yet, on the week of Biden's arrival El Paso was a ghost town, mostly because of the expedited razor wire fencing and soldiers put in place, along with police rounding up migrants. Biden was fine with these security measures when it benefited his moment with the press in El Paso, why is he against them now?

The underlying problem with Democrat claims is their assertion that the barriers and added border security threaten migrants with bodily harm. The fact is, the migrants are putting themselves in danger. The migrants are to blame, along with Biden asylum and refugee policies that incentivize migrants to sneak into the US.

Greg Abbott has no control over the actions of illegals. If they want to run into a fence full of razor wire then there's nothing he can do to stop them. And, as long as they continue to break the law by trying to cross into the US without going through proper citizenship channels then Abbot and other governors will have to continue to defend their borders as is their mandate under the US Constitution as well as their own state constitutions.

Over 72% of Americans in recent polling say they believe the southern border is in a crisis, but Democrats persist in trying to sabotage any strategy to secure it. Keep in mind that in many countries the punishment for illegal immigration is not just deportation, there's also incarceration. In Mexico, the penalty is up to two years in prison. Why is the US the only country in this part of the world that's expected to keep its border wide open?