"Democrats Are Panicking"; Larry Klayman Warns They Realize "The Only Way To Take Control Of A Society Is To Destabilize It"

Just as predicted months ago by renowned attorney Larry Klayman, the Left continues to ramp up violence against ICE in the process of deporting millions of illegal aliens.

Brace yourself for more savagery. Klayman says, “It can only get worse..."

" President Trump has been incredibly successful in what he has done. It’s not just shutting down the border or negotiating peace treaties. It’s the record stock market, and the economy is generally doing very well. . . and inflation is coming down. Because of that success . . . and even Bill Maher says Trump has been successful, the Democrats are panicking. They realize the only thing they can do is foment revolution. . .. They realize, as Karl Marx realized and Saul Alinsky realized, that the way you take control of a society is to destabilize it. You destabilize it by destroying Judeo-Christian values, and you destabilize it by creating civil unrest and revolution.”

InfoWars.com is reporting, “The Democrat Party is Officially Bragging that they are Going to Use the EBT/SNAP Benefit Shut Down to Trigger Mass Looting & Civil Unrest in the Hope of Igniting a Civil War.” Klayman says:

“What was published by InfoWars was not way out. It’s absolutely correct, and that is exactly what they are going to do. It will be food riots and everything else... We have seen two assassination attempts on President Trump. We have seen a bounty on the head of Pam Bondi. We have seen the assassination of Charlie Kirk. We have seen leaders from Chicago and the Governor (of Illinois) . . . the mayor of Boston, Massachusetts and all around the country, Portland and Seattle, are all calling for violence. We are in a situation where President Trump would be correct in using the Insurrection Act of 1807 and declaring martial law. I believe he is about ready to do it.”

Klayman goes on to say, “You know what is interesting with regard to martial law? There has never been a Supreme Court opinion that outlaws it..."

" We have used it 68 times in our nation’s history for riots. It is perfectly legal, and it can be done by President Trump as a national declaration. It is carried out by a military officer to quell unrest. In the Insurrection Act, the President has to issue a proclamation, and then he can invoke that to quell unrest and civil disobedience that rises to the level of violence. Those are two tools he can use here, and he ought to use them quickly. He’s using the Insurrection Act now and in Chicago, and he’s going to the Supreme Court for clearance for that.”

In closing, Klayman points out, “It is a full court press to destroy us physically, and in terms of us to be able to bring lawsuits and defend lawsuits on behalf of conservative libertarian and religious interests in this country. These people are the disciples of the devil—period, as Joe Biden used to say."

There is more in the 63-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with renowned lawyer and government corruption fighter, Larry Klayman, founder of FreedomWatchUSA.org for 10.29.25.

