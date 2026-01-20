Democrats Are Trying To Weaponize The 25th Amendment Again, And It Won't Work

After spending nearly four years pretending that Joe Biden was fit for office, congressional Democrats are now calling for President Trump to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment after he linked his pursuit of Greenland to being snubbed for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

In that text, sent Sunday, Trump told the Norwegian leader he no longer felt obligated to "think purely of Peace" after his country decided not to award him the prize for having stopped or prevented at least eight wars.

Invoke the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/hGtiluTGiG — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 19, 2026

The president of the United States is extremely mentally ill and it’s putting all of our lives at risk. The 25th Amendment exists for a reason—we need to invoke it immediately. pic.twitter.com/HaywXdWxDK — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) January 19, 2026

Removing Trump under the 25th Amendment would require Vice President Vance and a majority of Cabinet members to declare to Congress that the president cannot discharge his duties. Congress would then have 21 days to ratify the decision, but two-thirds majorities in both the Senate and House would be needed to affirm removal. The mechanics make clear why this is political theater rather than serious governance. Vance and Trump's Cabinet are not going to declare him unfit over a text message.

But the real problem is that it’s impossible to take any of these Democrats seriously on this issue. Democrats have played this card repeatedly for years, turning what should be a serious constitutional matter into a tired old political stunt.

Once Trump took office in 2017, Democrats and their media allies pushed baseless narratives about cognitive decline. They called for mental assessments. They amplified armchair diagnoses from partisan psychiatrists. They did all this despite zero evidence of actual impairment. The noise grew so loud that Trump requested a cognitive assessment from his physician a year into his presidency . He aced it, but his critics were not satisfied.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe claimed that Justice Department officials briefly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment mere months into his first term after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

The media routinely gave airtime to mental health professionals willing to claim Trump was certifiably unfit. Democrats even got 350 health professionals to sign a petition declaring his mental health was deteriorating .

Weeks before the 2020 election, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly questioned President Trump’s fitness to serve and unveiled legislation to establish a commission that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment and strip the president of executive authority—citing a “strange tweet” from Trump as justification.

While questioning Trump’s mental fitness was a constant theme during his first term, Democrats routinely ignored or denied Joe Biden’s cognitive decline during his presidency until Biden was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after a humiliating debate performance against Trump that June. Up until that point, the media was largely defending Joe Biden from accusations of cognitive impairment.

In March 2024, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough insisted that Joe Biden was at the top of his game.

“I've said it for years now: he's cogent,” he insisted. “But I undersold him when I said he was cogent. He's far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he's better than he's ever been intellectually, analytically. Because he’s been around for 50 years.”

He added, “Start your tape right now, because I'm about to tell you the truth. And eff you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I've known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren't the truth, I wouldn't say it.”

Joe Scarborough goes full state TV:



"Biden is far beyond cogent. He is better than he has EVER been intellectually, analytically. He is the best Biden ever."



pic.twitter.com/QxgYVINQrV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 6, 2024

Many elected Democrats also publicly defended Joe Biden during his presidency, only to admit after the election that he was clearly impaired .

Democrats spent years crying wolf about Trump's mental state. They fabricated crises where none existed. Then they ignored the actual cognitive decline of their own president out of political necessity.

Democrats have weaponized the 25th Amendment just like they’ve weaponized impeachment. Now they expect the public to take seriously another claim that Trump is unfit for office?