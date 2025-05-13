Democrats Attempt To Blockade ICE Detention Center In New Jersey

When are Democrats finally going to accept that illegal immigration is not a winning issue for them?

Their position only becomes more untenable as time passes. Without federal dollars from agencies like USAID flowing into NGOs and by extension into far-left activist groups, the Democrat response to ICE deportations across the country has been limited. No substantial mass marches, no big riots, no mobs at the border trying to throw the gates open.

"Charity" programs designed to make it easier for migrants to enter the US and access welfare subsidies are fading out because there's no more government cash for these charities to skim. Once bustling villages on the Mexico side of the southern border are ghost towns. Border crossings have plunged by 95% since Donald Trump took office. The Cloward-Piven game is over - Conservatives won.

Democrat Party leaders, however, haven't received the memo. With their now limited resources they are attempting to create artificial drama to draw public attention and lure volunteer protesters to their cause. They can't keep the borders open anymore, but they can try to stop the deportations of the millions of illegals already in the US.

Progressive political leaders are taking to throwing themselves upon the ramparts of ICE detention facilities to disrupt prisoner transfers. The situation has escalated after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for trespassing at an ICE center in New Jersey. Baraka arrived at the facility with a cadre of protesters and Democrat representatives. He is seen in bodycam in an argument with officers and apparently refusing to leave the area, at least initially. The details of the arrest are not yet clear, but the establishment media is running with the narrative that this is political persecution on the part of the Trump Administration.

The arrest led to an angry flurry by protesters including at least one Dem representative who seemed to physically attack officers. Democratic representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver and Rob Menendez visited the center known as Delaney Hall on Friday saying they wanted to "inspect" the facility. Their posture became confrontational when they were apparently denied entry.

See the woman in the red jacket in that video?



That’s Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver.



She broke into a New Jersey ICE facility and assaulted multiple law enforcement officers—violating federal law under 18 U.S. Code § 111.



Expel her from Congress. Lock her up. pic.twitter.com/qG3aMgpAKx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 9, 2025

Footage circulating on social media better illustrates what ICE officers have been dealing with; leftists have been using sit-down tactics and human chains in an effort to prevent arrested illegals from entering or leaving the federal building. It's hard to say how this will stop mass deportations but it does put the spotlight on Dem politicians, which is what they care about the most.

Democrats are trying to block the entrance of the ICE facility in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/xlH3ozLsFM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 12, 2025

DHS officials have called the actions "a bizarre political stunt". Democrats claim they were only there for an oversight visit, but the event was clearly a planned protest. The Trump administration is now warning that the three congressional reps involved in the incident may also be arrested for assault and interfering with federal agents.

BREAKING 🅱️



The Trump administration is warning that it may ARREST three House Democrats, who brutaIIy assauIted ICE agents.



Should they be arrested over this? pic.twitter.com/qqNGjx5qLQ — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) May 12, 2025

The hysterical fervor of progressives has grown stale and is not being met with the same oppositional apathy as it was during the BLM riots and the pro-Gaza protests. It's unlikely that continuing such tactics will bear fruit for them. The Democrat argument is essentially that illegals must be awarded the same due process as legal citizens; meaning, it takes them two seconds to cross the border but two years or more to deport them. This is not federal law and it's certainly not going to get much support from the American public.

The Overton Window on immigration was pushed so far to the left during the Biden Administration that Democrats simply came to assume that mass deportations were impossible.

And, as usual, when leftists don't get their way they throw the biggest and loudest tantrum they can.

Maybe the country will become so embarrassed by their wailing and flailing that it will give them what they want just to shut them up?