Democrats Choose Fake Women Over Real Women... Again

The Democratic Party has once again shown us exactly where their priorities lie - and it's not with protecting women and girls.

On Monday, Senate Democrats banded together to block a common-sense bill to keep biological males from invading women's sports.

The Republican-led Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome the Democrats' filibuster. Every single Democrat who voted opposed the bill. Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) didn't even bother to show up. Apparently, protecting girls and women from having to compete against biological males with inherent physical advantages isn't important enough for Democrats to support.

The bill, introduced by Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) and backed by over 40 cosponsors, would have simply codified President Trump's recent executive order into law, affirming what most Americans already know to be true—that biological sex is "recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

"Female athletes who work extremely hard should not have their future in athletics hindered because they are forced to compete against biological males. Instead of standing up for women and girls, Democrats voted to cosign Joe Biden’s attempted assault on Title IX," Bill Cassidy, (R-La.), the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), said in a statement. "I will continue working with President Trump and my Republican colleagues to preserve Title IX, ensuring every woman and girl has the chance to succeed."

President Trump ran on this issue and won in a landslide. Why? Because approximately 70% of Americans agree with him that men don't belong in women's sports or locker rooms.

"Through an amendment to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, this bill would expressly recognize what is already federal law—that it is an illegal act of discrimination for a man to participate in a federally funded athletic program or activity designated for women or girls," Tuberville's office said in a statement.

But instead of listening to the American people, Democrats chose to side with radical gender ideology. They'd rather force our daughters to compete against biological males who have larger hearts, lungs, muscle mass, and bone density than stand up for women's rights.

Democrats countered with the absurd argument that this issue should be left to local communities.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) claimed, "I, for one, trust our states, our leagues, our localities to make these decisions without interference from Congress."

We know that’s not true. Democrats don’t believe states have the right to ban men from women’s sports—they simply want the fight to play out in the courts, where they know it’ll be easier to dismantle state and local protections than to overturn federal law.

The hypocrisy is staggering.

The so-called party of women’s rights is actively destroying them.

They preach about equality while watching girls lose scholarships, championships, and hard-earned opportunities to biological males.

They turn a blind eye as young women see their privacy and dignity (and fairness) stripped away—all in the name of a radical agenda the vast majority of Americans reject.

The American people see through this charade. Women's sports deserve protection, and Democrats have shown yet again they're too beholden to radical activists to provide it.

