Democrats Continue To Flounder As Approval Ratings Sink To All Time Lows

How low can they go? Democrat Party politicians are proving that the gutter is truly the limit and even their own voting base has little regard for their leadership.

According to recent polling by Quinnipiac University, just 19% of voters questioned give Democrats in Congress a thumbs up on how they're handling their duties, with 72% disapproving. The poll also revealed that 39% of registered Democrats approve of the way their party representatives in Congress are handling their jobs, with 52% disapproving and 9% not offering an opinion.

Donald Trump was hit in the same poll with 63% of voters disapproving of his handling of the Epstein files and Republicans in Congress did not do well either. However, Trump and Republicans still received 77% approval from their voter base; nearly double that of Democrats.

The data follows a similar trend in a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released on Monday that found that only 4 in 10 respondents approved of the job that the Democratic Party is doing, a slight drop from June.

Polling in March by CNN and SSRS found that the Democratic Party’s favorability rating among Americans stands at a record low. Democratic-aligned adults, 52% to 48%, say that the leadership of the Democratic Party is currently taking the party in the wrong direction.

Among the American public overall, the Democratic Party’s favorability rating stands at just 29% – a record low in CNN’s polling dating back to 1992 and a drop of 20 points since January 2021.

The progressive media argues that the Democrat base wants party leaders to "confront Trump's agenda more aggressively" and "fight harder". More moderate Dems note, though, that the party was in steep decline well before Trump won the 2024 election and returned to office.

A October 2023 Gallup poll showed the Democratic Party's overall approval at 37%, a record low at that time, and this was at the height of Democrat power and influence in government. The bottom line? Democrat policies are wildly unpopular and their embrace of the radical woke movement did irreparable damage to their optics.

The adoption of far-left ideological goals, the promotion of transgender ideology among young children, the application of racist DEI policies in government institutions, not to mention the party running Kamala Harris, perhaps the worst candidate ever fielded in a presidential campaign - All of these decisions and more have left moderates and independents in confusion and disgust. These are the very voters the Dems need to make gains in 2026.

Democrats are looking to the 2026 mid-term elections with the desperate hope that the controversy over the Epstein files and Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" will stick long enough for them to make significant gains in the House and Senate and erase the narrow margin Republicans currently hold.

The problem is that, even with a contingent of MAGA in revolt against Trump's recent decisions, conservatives and moderates are still enraged by the Democrat Party's handling of the country during the Biden Administration. So enraged that they would be willing to forgive almost anything in 2026 just to keep the leftists from returning to power. The Dems are greatly underestimating how much hate they have garnered in the last four years.