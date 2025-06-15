Democrats Download New Talking Point: Padilla Is "A Very Mild Mannered Man"

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Following California Democrat Senator Alex Padilla’s unhinged meltdown where he aggressively confronted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Democrats all apparently received a firmware update with a fresh talking point.

Padilla lurched unannounced toward Noem, ranting and raving about mass deportations, before security quickly intervened.

Padilla’s behaviour was so insane that even CNN denounced it, praising the security officials who confronted him and took him down.

This analysis is exactly right. He wasn’t forced out for just ‘asking a question’ pic.twitter.com/zzG3bzqcMP — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 12, 2025

Democrats didn’t see angry or aggressive though, they just need everyone to know that Padilla is “a very mild mannered man.”

Were you aware that Senator Alex Padilla is very mild-mannered? pic.twitter.com/aLTBJs6WyA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

Creepy.

Every time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

Operation Mockingbird is in high gear — Tizmo (@Tizmo1776) June 14, 2025

Padilla wasted no time in using the stupid stunt to send out mass fundraising emails.

Right on schedule, Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla turned his stunt where he tried to get past security into a campaign fundraising opportunity. https://t.co/Qhu3ARippk pic.twitter.com/s1armDxrlG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 13, 2025

Grifters gonna grift.

NEW: Sen. ALEX PADILLA, along with fellow California Sen. ADAM SCHIFF and the DNC are fundraising off of Padilla being removed from yesterday’s DHS press conference in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/FJLVjySntf — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) June 13, 2025

After all, the USAID slush fund has been cut off and they have to get money to defend illegal alien criminals from somewhere else.

That’s the only way the can raise money. They have to have photo ops. They don’t have ideas. — HereToday 2.0 (@ChrisMeier35141) June 13, 2025

