Democrats Download New Talking Point: Padilla Is "A Very Mild Mannered Man"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Following California Democrat Senator Alex Padilla’s unhinged meltdown where he aggressively confronted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Democrats all apparently received a firmware update with a fresh talking point.

Padilla lurched unannounced toward Noem, ranting and raving about mass deportations, before security quickly intervened.

Padilla’s behaviour was so insane that even CNN denounced it, praising the security officials who confronted him and took him down.

Democrats didn’t see angry or aggressive though, they just need everyone to know that Padilla is “a very mild mannered man.”

Creepy.

Padilla wasted no time in using the stupid stunt to send out mass fundraising emails.

Grifters gonna grift.

After all, the USAID slush fund has been cut off and they have to get money to defend illegal alien criminals from somewhere else.

