Democrats Gaslight The Nation As Their Midterm Election Prospects Fade

The process of gaslighting is not limited to abusive personal relationships, it can also happen between groups of people within the same society. For the past decade at least, the progressive movement and the Democrats have consistently abused the American public to the verge of rebellion, then, they pull back just enough to defuse tensions.

They did it with the BLM and Antifa riots, dealing out around $2 billion in property damage in cities across the US, injuring thousands of police officers and killing dozens of innocent bystanders. Conservatives and moderates stood back, for the most part, until the Kyle Rittenhouse incident in August of 2020. When leftists sought to prosecute the young man for defending himself from a mob that was trying to murder him - When they falsely labeled him a "racist" and a "terrorist", the line was crossed.

Those who track BLM and Antifa will note a steep drop off in activity after August of 2020 (just before the elections). Democrats then claimed that the protests were not violent at all. They were "Fiery but mostly peaceful", and anyone who opposed them must be a racist.

They did it during the pandemic lockdowns, relentlessly driving forward with the idea of perpetual mandates and calling for the government to force conservatives to comply with vaccinations using vaccine passports, economic leverage and even legal repercussions. They accused conservatives as "domestic terrorists threatening Democracy".

They joyfully cancelled numerous conservative and moderate commentators, erasing them from social media. They cheered for the silencing and censorship, using Covid as an excuse to silence their political opponents.

Once again, as talk of civil war began to spread like wildfire across the web and it became clear that many Americans were not going to continue down the path of censorship and medical tyranny, suddenly the Democrats backed away. Then they claimed conservatives were "exaggerating" the circumstances of the mandates. In other words, the abuses of power "never happened".

In recent months there has been a string of politically motivated mass shootings all perpetrated by leftist assailants, and once again the public is being gaslit. Democrats made these attacks possible after ten years of carefully crafted hysteria. The constant lies about conservative "fascism" have created a generation of mental patients organized and weaponized by the Democrat Party and Antifa related groups.

The same people widely and openly celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, are now calling for a "tone shift" from Donald Trump and Republicans. They say, Trump's rhetoric is irresponsible and that what the country needs now is to "unify".

But is it possible to unify with people that want to destroy you and everything you believe in? Though perhaps half-joking, Trump's speech at the Charlie Kirk memorial injected somber reality in the face of calls for peace and Kumbaya.

Trump went so hard at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.



“He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry.”



pic.twitter.com/f1Xs2rwWCT — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) September 22, 2025

It's important to remember that a majority of Democrats in congress refused to support a resolution rejecting political violence, and Democrats refused to allow a moment of silence in congress just after Kirk's death.

The left has long used violence to push the Overton Window to their side of the political spectrum, and each time the populace reacts with anger and calls for a response, the left slinks back to the shadows and accuses people of "perpetuating division".

CNN recently noted in their polling that Democrats are facing serious headwinds in the midterm elections (maybe cheering for the death of Charlie Kirk is not the best idea if they hope to take Congress in 2026). Republicans lead in every major category despite assertions that Trump's approval rating is "underwater".

However, as with all progressive media outlets, CNN follows the revelation with propaganda, arguing that it's Trump's job to unify the public and beg for peace. It is, in fact, the Democrats job to beg for peace, since they created the atmosphere of violence in the first place. It is also their job to cool the rhetoric and pursue a calmer discourse since it is their party that is desperate for a win in 2026.

They have not done this. They puff up like peacocks instead and pretend as if they're the good guys.

Trump didn't create division in the US, it was already there and has grown exponentially since the woke movement began. There can be no reconciliation until the political left decides to stop gaslighting and take responsibility for their trespasses. It is their job to repair the divide, not Trump's.