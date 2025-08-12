Democrats Go Into Meltdown Mode As Trump Launches Washington DC Takeover

The 68-square-mile federal district of Washington DC is often excluded from lists of various US cities and their crime rates due to its unusual status. DC itself has long suffered from high crime and is regularly among the top twenty most crime ridden cities in the US. In 2023, the city's homicide rate and overall violent crime rate spiked to highs not seen since 1997 at the height of a gang related murder spree.

Democrats argue that crime has been falling since 2024 and love to cite stats over the past year without taking into account the bigger picture. Yes, DC murders have fallen by 26% in that time, but that's after they nearly doubled from 2019 to 2023. Murder, theft and mass looting continues to pose a threat to the DC area and lets not forget that close neighbor Baltimore is one of the worst cities for crime in the entire nation. In 2024, Baltimore was named the deadliest city in America, surpassing Memphis and Detroit (both Democrat run cities).

For decades Washington has remained a Democrat run town. Regardless of any Republican presence in the White House, DC stands as a progressive citadel controlled by deeply leftist bureaucrats. Since the establishment of the Home Rule Act in 1973, the district has not had a single conservative mayor and the town has suffered greatly under Democratic management.

The capital is notorious for its low prosecution and conviction rates. DC only prosecutes 33% of total arrests and many criminals easily avoid prison time. Democrat politicians running most of America's largest cities have created an environment in which perpetrators have little fear of punishment and convicts are often released back onto the streets to become repeat offenders.

To be fair, many GOP presidents have dismissed the problems in DC as frequently as Democrat presidents. Donald Trump is the first to take action since home rule was established.

Trump's announcement that he will be instituting a federal surge within the capital and taking control of local law enforcement has triggered a furious meltdown among progressive leaders, activists and media pundits. They claim that this is just the beginning of a larger martial law takeover of cities across the US.

CNN is in full-blown meltdown mode because President Trump is trying to make Washington DC safe again! pic.twitter.com/7Jrb7bHOox — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 11, 2025

Because of Washington's 92% progressive population (and large minority population), the response from locals is unsurprisingly frantic. Business owners seem optimistic about a potential improvement in enforcement but others are not so enthused.

DC residents who oppose Trump cleaning up the city react: “He shouldn’t be making those kinds of decisions. That’s more like a dictator. Everybody now is in like a big ol gumbo pot. You know what I’m saying?” pic.twitter.com/LMPfYaxiZG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 11, 2025

The question no Democrat is asking is, what level of crime is acceptable for the nation's capital? How many murders, assaults, rapes and looted stores should be tolerated? They say crime is falling while overlooking the jump in 2023. They say that Trump's elimination of home rule in DC is not the answer. So, what is the answer?

Trump asserts that DC should be setting an example as one of the safest places in the country; a perfectly logical conclusion considering the US capital has been an embarrassment for many years. It's also important to take into consideration that Trump's presidency, nestled in one of the most hostile areas of the US for conservatives, could be at risk.

Trump's actions may be designed to prevent any future French Revolution-like attacks on the White House. Leftists have been using mob intimidation with impunity since 2020 and the local political leadership of DC is only going to encourage such behavior going forward.

The Democrat response? "Trump's trying to take attention away from the Epstein files..." In other words, anytime Trump does anything they don't like they will play the only card they have to play, which is to divert discourse by mentioning Epstein. Keep in mind, the Democrats had years to release any information they obtained on the Epstein case and they never did. Now that Trump is in office, suddenly this is the only issue they're interested in talking about.

MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude has a TDS MELTDOWN after Trump announced plans to crack down on crime in DC:



"I'm trying to hold my temper... He’s going to undermine the democratic process in the district!"pic.twitter.com/H0xfMTPxF0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025

The bottom line is that Washington DC is a problem area of the country and always has been. It should be a shining example of national pride, but it's a disaster instead. Trump is not wrong that the capital needs to be cleaned up and his solution will probably achieve that result quickly.

That said, are Democrats right to fear a wider martial law response in other US cities? Is this simply a test run by Trump to pave the way for similar actions in LA or Chicago? Is martial law something that conservative voters would largely support? Or, is this narrative simply fear mongering by leftists who are trying to prevent Trump from successfully restructuring DC while making them look bad in the process?

It's unlikely that the majority of Americans, including conservative Americans, would support full scale or long term martial law (Democrats would likely support it, just not under Trump).

It is, however, fair to point out that the mismanagement and activism of Democrat leaders in US cities has made the country so despondent and angry that the populace might just cheer for a short term federal takeover if it happened. The political left doesn't seem to understand the level of rage they have created, or the joy that the public would feel seeing incompetent Democrats thrown out of their offices and removed from local power.