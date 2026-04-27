"The Democrats Have To Cheat To Win": Voter Fraud Is Legion In America

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

The next big battle in elections is the 2026 Midterms in November. Dr. Jerome Corsi has a Harvard PhD in political science. He has written more than 30 books with many of them becoming best-sellers.

Dr. Corsi says the Democrats have been stealing elections nationwide for years. This November, the Dems will try again, but team Trump is trying to stop the biggest ever voter and election fraud that robs the voice and will of “We the People.”

Dr. Corsi contends:

“I think this is probably one of the biggest stories in America. The vote cheating by Democrats is legion. I mean it’s rampant. You’ve got 29 states that refuse to turn over to the Department of Justice (DOJ) their state voter registration data bases because they know they are packed with people that don’t exist, illegal immigrants and dead people. These voter rolls are a disgrace.”

Assistant DOJ AG Harmeet Dhillon recently found 350,000 dead people and 25,000 foreign citizens on the voter rolls in the states that complied with the DOJ request. These were red states. So, what are the odds the amount of dead, non-existent and illegals go way up in the blue state voter rolls?

How is the cheating done with inaccurate and fraudulent voter rolls? Dr. Corsi explains, “The voter rolls have algorithms in them that we have shown allow the creation of all these records that are false records..."

" The records can be hidden in the data base and pulled out and used in mail-in ballot schemes. That’s what’s been happening, and it just happened in Virginia. The ballot was being taken on the redistricting, and when you watch it very carefully, the vote against redistricting was leading. Then, there were two bumps. Those bumps were the registration of mail-in ballots, and the vote favoring redistricting are ahead, and they stay ahead. Well, that’s not accidental. That is the voting of false records, and this is a pattern in order to cheat on the election, on the side of the Democrats’ favor.”

Dr. Corsi goes on to say, “They can go into the computer, and they vote the non-citizen and the non-existing voters..."

" They suddenly ask for mail-in ballots, which are not mailed anywhere. They are printed and tabulated, and since the number of the non-existing voters matches the number of the ballots, it’s counted. The trick is to create voters that don’t exist, voters that shouldn’t be on the rolls and give them legitimate state ID’s and vote them through the machine and get away with it as cheating. This is done in virtually every state in the country. . .. Study after study has been done that show these techniques are used and done.”

It does not look like the “Save America” voting legislation is going to get past the Democrats and RINOs in Congress. This means it will all come down to the President’s executive powers to stop voter and election fraud. This will be a huge violent fight because Dr. Corsi says:

“The Democrats have to cheat to win. If they can’t cheat, the Democrats will lose massively. Half of all Democrats elected into Congress will lose. The American people are not with them. So, the President is going to have to put the National Guard in states that won’t cooperate. You can’t just challenge the 29 state voter rolls that are fraudulent. You are going to have to send in the National Guard, confiscate those voter rolls and control the election.”

Will this turn violent? Dr. Corsi says:

“Sure, the only reason the crime rate dropped in Washington D.C and Memphis is the National Guard was there, and they were not going to put up with it. You are dealing with violent behavior, which means you are going to have to have massive force to restrain it.”

There is much more in the 59-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with Dr. Jerome Corsi of GodsFiveStones.com. Find out why Dr. Corsi predicts President Trump will be forced to stop massive voter and election fraud this November by Executive Order backed up by armed National Guard troops.